One American said she got 12 annual leave days, while another revealed she received none.

When asked how much they got, one American said they were fortunate and had 12 days’ annual leave.

Another employee’s situation was worse, revealing he only got six days’ annual leave.

To many Kiwis that seems like a raw deal, but he told Beyond Strategy: “I like it. I don’t think it is bad.”

One person interviewed said she got 15 days, with the company telling her that was the highest amount they’ve come across.

But the worst was saved for last when one worker admitted they got no days of annual leave.

Kiwis and viewers weighed in, stunned at the lack of leave.

“Nah this is wild,” one wrote.

Another reacted: “How has he been brainwashed to like 6 days a year as annual leave that’s crazy.”

One Kiwi said Americans “live to work” compared to New Zealanders and Australians.

A fourth was shocked at the answers, responding: “I literally don’t understand how anyone can survive with only 6 days off in a whole year. How do you work that much and not absolutely lose your mind?”

In another video, the company interviewed an 82-year-old American woman about how she found the work culture in the US.

It’s safe to say she was scathing of the system compared to the work-life balance Kiwis live by.

“I’ve been here all my life. All 82 years. I think people work too many hours, [work] too much, very stressed.

“A lot of people in this country now more than ever are really stressed. It would be nice to have more vacation time. I think you’re lucky to get a week or two weeks in this country.

“I think we could be a little more laid back like they are in New Zealand.”

Others suggested America isn’t the “best country” in the world like they claim to be if they can’t give workers enough annual leave.

In New Zealand, workers must be given no less than four weeks of annual leave and are entitled to 12 paid public holidays.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, full-time employees earn on average 10 holiday days a year after one year of service, and around 77% of private firms give employees paid leave for public holidays.

However, some offer no annual leave at all.












