Most of us remember the best present we've ever gotten for Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

What’s the best Christmas present you’ve ever received?

The one that has stuck in your mind throughout the years. The gift you always look back on with gratitude. Giving and receiving gifts can be of the most exciting parts of the Christmas season. But often it’s not the most expensive, extravagant, or flashy new gifts that are the most memorable.

It’s the necklace your nana left you, wrapped in glossy paper under the tree. It’s the family photos printed out and lovingly framed that are still hanging on your wall.

Maybe it’s the funny gifts you remember the most, like the scribbly felt pen drawings your 2-year-old - who’s now in their 20s - made for you all on their own. It’s still hanging on your fridge or lovingly tucked away in a shoebox in your wardrobe.

Maybe it’s a note written to you by your partner and left on your pillow. Maybe the most precious Christmas gifts are in fact memories - your baby daughter was born, or you spent your final Christmas with your Granddad.

Maybe you didn’t have the most memorable family Christmases growing up, but maybe a close friend once got you something special or took you somewhere you always wanted to go. Maybe you prefer giving to getting and put careful thought into your gifting each year. Or maybe Christmas is a time for you to treat yourself.

It’s been a tough few years, but it turns out Kiwis have a lot to be thankful for. We decided to put the call out to the people and asked them to tell us about the greatest Christmas present they’ve ever received.

So, here are Kiwis’ favourite Christmas presents:

Masters of the Universe Skeletor action figure

Vanessa remembers getting a Masters of the Universe toy. She told us she lost it “decades ago”, but it’s clearly remained a memorable gift.

Family gathering for a meal

Rory knows what’s important, commenting, “Family all being there and having a mean feed. That’s the best Christmas present,” prompting a “Totally agree” from Bridget. Farzana adds that her favourite gift is that of “family, friends and loved ones. No presents.”

A baby

JoJo’s favourite gift was “My Christmas Day baby,” with Gaileen replying, “Same here.” Meanwhile, Kylie welcomed her “Boxing Day baby” the day after Christmas.

A Fiskars Fruit Picker

Deb’s favourite gift was a practical one. “My Fiskars Fruit Picker,” she laughs. “Great for grabbing fruit that’s high up in the fruit trees. I use it all the time.”

An ironing board

Trudy recalls getting “an ironing board”, but the eye roll emoji that went with it might mean it wasn’t quite what was on her wish list.

A memorial rose

Sarah’s most memorable gift was a bittersweet one. “A potted rose from [my] little sister called ‘remember me’ to honour my angel baby,” she wrote.

Treat yourself

Carmel always buys her Christmas present for herself and notes, “As it’s always what I want it’s always the best gift.”

A Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary Gold pass

Sharon’s favourite present was a Gold pass to Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. “It was the best Christmas present my late brother gave me,” she wrote.

A Christmas wish

Debbie knows what her favourite gift would be - “for my granddad to just make it to the New Year.”

A husband

Naomi’s most precious gift was her husband. “Matt ... you!” she wrote. “We got married on Christmas Eve.”

A pair of Red Bands

Like any good Kiwi, Cindy says her favourite gift was her trusty pair of Red Bands. If it weren’t for your gumboots, where would you be?

A wheelbarrow

Robyn loves the wheelbarrow she once got for Christmas and “wouldn’t be without it”.

Four family birthdays

Ian says his family had four birthdays on Christmas Day. “My Dad, my brother-in-law, my nephew and my sister-in-law.”

Two daughters

Michael says his “two daughters” were his greatest Christmas gift.

A “diamond-encrusted” chain

Daniel recalls getting “a diamond-encrusted men’s chain ... until I found out it was cubic zirconia.” Well, it’s the thought that counts.







