Fans of the iconic Bubble O' Bill ice cream have been left stunned over one particular detail. Photo / Instagram

Fans of the iconic Bubble O' Bill ice cream have been left stunned over one particular detail. Photo / Instagram

Kiwis and Aussies reminiscing about ice cream have been left stunned after discovering a little-known fact about the iconic Bubble O’ Bill ice cream.

Bubble O’ Bill ice cream has been around in dairies for decades and is known for its bubblegum nose and mixture of three different flavoured ice creams with a chocolate shell to create a cowboy face.

But fans of the ice cream have been left stunned after discovering the hole in the hat is actually a “bullet hole”.

“How old were you when you discovered BUBBLE O’ BILL had a BULLET HOLE in his hat?” one person wrote on social media.

It sparked a flurry of responses with people backing up the man’s revelation.

“Today old and I’ve probably eaten 1,000 in 38 years,” one woman replied.

“What! Have I been eating blindfolded for the past 50 odd years?” wrote another.

A third said: “No way? I just assumed it was a random hole with no logical reason for it.”

“Now it makes complete sense. I can’t believe I didn’t think it was a bullet hole after all these years,” a fourth wrote.

While the find has fascinated fans of the ice cream, not all are happy since finding out, with some saying they’re getting ripped off by the product having less ice cream in it.

“I hated it when they added the bullet hole in his hat, it was a nice spin on ‘and we have a new section where there is no ice cream’.”

Streets, the company behind the Bubble O’ Bill, confirmed the hole in the hat is a bullet hole.

“Bubble O’ Bill is a classic blend of strawberry, chocolate and caramel ice confection, with a mega bubble gum nose, and a bullet hole through his hat,’ it said on its website.