When Denise Hyde found herself struggling with the previously effortless demands of performing and general daily tasks, she knew it was time to get some answers about her health. Photo / Maree Wilkinson

When Denise Hyde found herself struggling with the previously effortless demands of performing and general daily tasks, she knew it was time to get some answers about her health. Photo / Maree Wilkinson

When Denise Hyde, lead vocalist of Bay of Plenty cover band Shabang, found herself exhausted and struggling with the previously effortless demands of performing and general daily tasks, she knew it was time to get some answers about her health.

What she never expected was that taking matters into her own hands would lead to discovering a 6.4kg cancerous tumour the size of a soccer ball in her right ovary.

“$280 saved my life,” exclaims Denise, 51, who chose to pay for a private scan after struggling with gradual weight gain and intermittent bleeding for 18 months.

Repeated medical visits attributed the Tauranga mother’s symptoms to peri-menopause, even though blood tests indicated she wasn’t yet menopausal.

“I was told it was quite normal in this phase of my life and was prescribed a pill to try and stop the bleeding,” she recalls.

From her first GP visit in September 2022, Denise followed every medical recommendation, including appointments with a menopause nurse, the suggested pills, which gave her headaches, tried different diets and in April this year, she started the process for hormone replacement therapy.

Denise Hyde performing as the lead vocalist of the cover band Shabang. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“I was keen to try anything as my abdomen was getting huge,” says Denise, who was desperate for a solution so she could return to the singing and performing she loved. “I was unable to bend down to do up my shoes and driving was becoming uncomfortable.”

But after a prerequisite blood test for hormone replacement therapy showed confusing results of high platelets and white blood cell count, she was at her wits’ end.

The initial suggestion was to wait another six weeks and retake the blood test. But Denise knew she couldn’t wait that long so, on her doctor’s suggestion, decided to pay for a private ultrasound.

What followed next shocked everyone when the May scan revealed a 25.5cm tumour in her abdomen.

“I promptly called in to see my partner Adam at work and the rollercoaster ride began,” says Denise, who was quickly booked in for an operation at Tauranga Hospital to remove the giant mass. “We were terrified about what this meant for us.”

Denise believes she could have been mistaken for being heavily pregnant. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“The month waiting for surgery was difficult. Due to the size of the tumour, I was finding eating difficult as my stomach was being squashed along with some of my other organs to make way for the ever-persistent ‘Trump’.”

Laughing, Denise explains: “We tried to remain positive throughout and even named the lump ‘Trump’ because it was most unwanted and once it was out, it is hopefully out for good.”

Looking back at photos, Denise believes she could have been mistaken for being heavily pregnant, describing it as unreal and hard to believe that she was living with such a thing inside her.

On June 19, the 6.4kg mass, which was later confirmed as stage 1A ovarian cancer, was removed. At the same time, surgeons performed a total hysterectomy and also removed Denise’s appendix to avoid any possible spread of cancer cells.

Denise's 6.4kg cancerous tumour from her right ovary after hysterectomy. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“My amazing surgeon and her team managed to get the lump out intact, and it was still within the ovary,” marvels Denise, who is overcome with gratitude for the Tauranga Hospital staff.”

“They were so professional and caring, and even though the hospital was filled to the brim, they got me through one of the most scary and challenging times of my life.”

For now, Denise has the all-clear and doesn’t need any further treatment – something she believes is due to the excellent skills of her surgeon and a lot of luck.

“I also cannot thank my wonderful partner enough for being there every step of the way while juggling a business and the household,” she enthuses. “We have a blended family of five children and Adam has been my absolute rock. It has certainly given us a new appreciation for the life we live and the people that share it with us.”

Talking to Woman’s Weekly about her recent ordeal, Denise explains she decided to share her story in the hopes it will encourage other women to be vigilant with their health.

“Upon reflection, I could have been more insistent on getting to the bottom of my issues rather than accepting menopause was to blame for my symptoms, or that I was just overweight and losing it would be the answer to all my issues,” she says.

Denise wishes scan referrals were more accessible, so women didn’t need to take responsibility themselves, but is adamant it’s worth paying for if it is the only option.

“If you feel in any way that something is wrong, ask for a scan,” she insists. “If it’s not covered due to a lack of symptoms, pay for it anyway – $280 literally saved my life.”



