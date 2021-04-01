Kiwi Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler announces pregnancy

Georgia Fowler walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Victoria's Secret model and Project Runway host, Georgia Fowler, has taken to Instagram to reveal she and partner Nathan Dalah are expecting their first child.

Fowler, 28, who is based in Sydney, shared a stunning black and white image on a beach, revealing her adorable bump to her 1.2 million Instagram fans.

Fowler captioned the image "It's been hard to keep this one mum, but now it's pretty hard to hide. Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you.

"We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together. The best is yet to come."

The global IMG model, also shared more with fans on her blog, revealing a series of stunning images by Nicole Bentley.

"Thank you to the most amazing Mother and Photographer, Nicole Bentley for capturing this special moment for us. And Koh on beauty and being the best hype man."

Fowler grew up in New Zealand and attended Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, before relocating to Sydney and New York where she gained international recognition as a model.

The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler then went on to star in the 2016 Victoria's Secret fashion show and became an iconic face of the brand in coming years.

Fowler has graced the covers of Elle Magazine, Harpers Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, GQ, Marie Claire, and Fashion Quarterly, as well are carving her own path as a businesswoman and ambassador.

Previously the model had been linked to Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and even Leonardo Decaprio, but it appears to be businessman Dalah who has stolen her heart, with the couple appearing besotted with one another.