A Kiwi snake catcher has revealed how she had to move a mother python and her 24 babies from a property on the Sunshine Coast. Photo / Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

A Kiwi snake catcher in the hot spot of the Sunshine Coast has opened up about discovering a giant python with dozens of hatching eggs.

Reptile rescuers were called to a property on the Sunshine Coast in Nambour after a mother python and a whopping 24 hatching eggs were found at a soon-to-be construction site.

Heather McMurray is used to dealing with snakes on a daily basis, but it is the first time she's dealt with 25 pythons at the same time.

Talking to Sunshine Coast News, she said there was concern and an element of danger about carefully moving the hatched and soon-to-be hatched snakes from the site and into the safety of bushlands.

"The owners of the property are just about to start building there and they knew the snake was around and had been looking out for her for a while," McMurray said.

"While snakes aren't really maternal, we still need to take into account that they would have feelings to some degree, so took her away and waited for all the eggs to hatch."

"We went back the following day and released mum and all the babies, there were 24 babies, into a bush nearby.

"We take a lot of time in finding the perfect area for them – a nice bushy spot that has a lot of shelter and food source, everything they need."

It's an industry McMurray never thought she'd ever get into given she grew up in New Zealand.

But for eight years now she has been a licensed snake catcher but only began working full time two years ago.

The warm temperatures and humid conditions during the Queensland summer are prime time for an influx of snake call-outs.

A lot of their call-outs come from homes and businesses during the summer period.

Despite only working in the job a short time, McMurray says it is her reason for waking up every day.

"I'm a Kiwi, so I certainly didn't grow up with snakes but I have an absolute love of Australian wildlife.

"Every single job is different you have no idea what you are going to face each time."

Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snakes Catchers 24/7 explained that while most people are scared and want snakes eradicated or disposed of, it was their job to safely relocate them without any harm done.

On Facebook he said they weigh up the snakes and clients' needs as to where the snakes end up.

"We are always trying to educate our followers and clients but we also understand that people have a genuine fear of snakes and simply would prefer them out of their yard.

"Not to mention other factors like pets and kids present, chicken coops and bird aviaries, located within the house, construction sites and danger to the snake, staff and customer interactions, [like] snakes at businesses.

"This is far from a simple and one-dimensional job, so many factors come into each snake call and it is our job to come up with the best solution for the snake and the home or business owner. Only fulltime 24/7 snake catchers will understand this!

"So, if you see something that you may not agree with, for example a harmless snake being relocated, please have a think about all the other factors that may have been at play in that certain scenario."