It’s the mums in the changing room of swimming lessons looking over and saying “I feel you, mama” and giving you a supportive smile as your sopping wet toddler high-kicks you mid-change.

So in the spirit of Mother’s Day, and celebrating mother figures in your lives, Kiwi mums - from Olympians to presenters to journalists - share their best parenting advice or hack.

Sarah Cowley Ross - Former Olympian, broadcaster and mum to Max and Poppy

No one likes to be hungry - especially hangry kids with growing brains and bodies. My parenting hack is to include protein in every meal and snack to keep them fuller for longer and avoid the crash from filler foods.

A quick and easy after-school option is a banana smoothie made with bananas, ice, milk and milk powder. The milk powder makes it extra creamy and adds a protein boost.

Bonus tip: make one for yourself too — it’s easy to forget to nourish yourself when you’re busy taking care of everyone else.

And when emotions run high, never underestimate the power of nature — a quick walk or play outside can work wonders to calm both kids and adults.

Sarah Cowley Ross is a former heptathlete and high jumper. Photo / Getty Images

Ashleigh Cometti - Viva beauty editor and mother of Milo and Navy

My mum hack isn’t the most glam but it certainly is practical. I keep a large plastic tub from Mitre 10 in the boot of my car filled with a few essentials. Inside, you’ll find a big black towel (for wiping down wet slides on playgrounds or drying off wet kids after an impromptu swim), an ice cream container and lid (my eldest gets car sick), a hat and spare set of clothes each, nappies and wipes, plus a tube of sunscreen.

The tub serves a dual purpose to store all these aforementioned bits and pieces, but helps to keep sandy gumboots or muddy rugby boots and wet clothes off the floor of my car (because if your kids are anything like mine, they’ll love nothing more than getting dirty).

My other hack is to give a countdown for everything - for example, two minutes until you need to brush your teeth. Five minutes until bedtime.

It means your child is prepped and ready for what comes next. Giving the boys a gentle reminder that what they’re doing is stopping soon has helped thwart many a tantrum in our household.

Viva beauty editor Ash Cometti with her two sons Milo (5) and Navy (2).

Gracie Hitchcock - award-winning podcaster, influencer and mum to Frank and Otis

Hands down, my best parenting hack so far is kind of gross, but 100% necessary. I live by the NeilMed nasal-oral aspirator snot sucker for getting your baby to breathe/eat/sleep etc. I talk about it endlessly to any new mum or parent who will listen.

It’s a tube you pop in your mouth then you physically suck your baby’s snot out of their face. It doesn’t enter your mouth … thank god.

If your child is sick, and cannot breathe well through their nose, they can’t breathe well full stop as - strange fact - babies can’t mouth-breathe until approximately six months old. If they can’t breathe well through their nose, they get stressed and then can’t feed well.

When they can’t feed well or get a full puku, they will not sleep. And sleep is the most important thing for any new parent. So yes, invest in a good natural nasal spray and snot sucker. That’s my hot tip. Not very sexy, I know.

Gracie Hitchcock with sons Frank and Otis.

Angie Gray - Hauraki radio presenter and mum to Coco

Raising a neuro-diverse household definitely requires a different kind of wisdom. We keep it pretty low-demand around our household. One of my priorities is building nervous system safety, and connection over correction.

Lately, one of my favourite phrases to throw out to calm that amygdala down is: “I believe you”. It’s amazing how much agency those three words can give a little person, and how much value they can instil.

“Mama, I’m scared!”

I believe you.

“I’m so mad at you!”

I believe you.

“This macaroni cheese is pants!”

Actually, yeah, I believe you, sadly. It’s hard to create the perfect roux when you’re simultaneously picking playdough out of the rapscallion’s hair.

When you’re so little, being seen and heard in such a time-poor, distracted society has far-reaching effects. I think we can all feel more connected when what we’re feeling isn’t dismissed.

I‘m the first to admit that I don’t always live up to my own standards or follow my own advice ... but I’m working on being kinder to myself when I don’t.

I also want to celebrate the neuro-diverse mums who may not get the restful Mother’s Day that was advertised on the packet.

Angie Grey and daughter Coco.

Jenni Mortimer - Chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter and mum to a 5-year-old son

The best parenting advice I ever got was to “be unshockable”. Whatever your kids come to you with, or have to confess, simply be unshockable. If you nail this, they will be more likely to continue to confide in you throughout their lives, and you will be the person they turn to when they are in trouble.

This has already worked wonders with my son, who has come to me with things he is unsure about and maybe feels embarrassed to ask. He knows his mum isn’t going to make him feel shame and that he can talk openly with me. It also means I am privy to the piping hot tea that is playground gossip.

For us, it’s made a pretty special bond and has been an amazing lesson for me in regulating my own emotions and reactions.