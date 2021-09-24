Kiwi model Georgia Fowler shares video of baby daughter Dylan Aman

Georgia Fowler shared a short Instagram video with her baby. Video / @GeorgiaFowler

Kiwi model Georgia Fowler welcomed her baby girl Dylan Aman earlier this week.

And now the 29-year-old has shared an adorable clip on Instagram posing with her baby daughter. In the black and white clip, Fowler kisses her baby's forehead.

The Victoria's Secret model captioned the video, "My whole heart, Dylan Aman".

Fowler and her partner Nathan Dalah first announced baby Dylan's arrival on Monday, sharing snaps on Instagram of the baby lying in her cot.

"Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much," she shared on Instagram.

Several of Fowler's 1.2 million Instagram followers congratulated her in the comments.

Throughout her pregnancy, Fowler shared stunning snaps of herself. In a post from last week, Fowler posed on a beach and wrote a sweet message to her soon-to-be-born baby.

"As you squirm within my belly, I wonder who you will be, and hope I can be there to nurture you to be whomever you wish. Let's shatter glass ceilings, be unapologetically strong, and soft, speak up for what you believe, and know you can do anything.

"We are so looking forward to meeting you and welcome the change you will bring in our lives. Any moment now. Let's go!"

She first announced the exciting news in May.

Fowler captioned the image "It's been hard to keep this one mum, but now it's pretty hard to hide. Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you.

The Kiwi model has become a mum to a baby girl. Photos / @georgiafowler

"We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together. The best is yet to come."

Fowler grew up in New Zealand and attended Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, before relocating to Sydney and New York where she gained international recognition as a model.

The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler then went on to star in the 2016 Victoria's Secret fashion show and became an iconic face of the brand in coming years.

Fowler has graced the covers of Elle Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, GQ, Marie Claire, and Fashion Quarterly, as well are carving her own path as a businesswoman and ambassador.

Previously the model had been linked to Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and even Leonardo de Caprio, but it appears to be businessman Dalah who has stolen her heart, with the couple appearing besotted with one another.