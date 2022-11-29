Georgia Fowler celebrated her hens party with a lunch followed by an intimate yacht party. Photo / Instagram

It seems wedding bells will be ringing for one bride-to-be very soon.

After announcing her engagement to Nathan Dalah in July, Kiwi Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler has celebrated her hens party in lavish style, partying it up on a yacht.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared snippets of her special day, which she celebrated with all the “divine ladies” in her life.

Thanking her “darling” bridesmaids for organising the event, Fowler said, “it was the best day ever” and told her followers “my legs are jelly, my cheeks hurt from smiling, my head hurts too tbh (yes still). But my goodness I love you ladies”.

Posting pictures from the event the model made sure to have a slice of New Zealand with her and it came in the form of “the best kiwi vino” Cloudy Bay wine.

Dedicating two Instagram posts to her hens, Fowler and the rest of the party guests looked to take their celebrations to the water partying on a yacht, and holding photos of her fiance Dalah.

Other pictures from the event show Fowler holding her baby - Dylan Aman Dalah, whom she welcomed in September last year – and lots of photos that captured the giggles with her friends.

Fowler announced her engagement in July by sharing a heartwarming video with her 1.4 million followers showing the moment her partner Dalah, CEO and co-founder of restaurant chain Fishbowl, dropped to one knee.

Captioning the video Fowler said, “Nathan was getting so into this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised us all, including the client - dropping a knee to ask me to marry him.”

Adding, “Of course, I said yes. Nathan, you may be a little ad hoc at times, but you’re definitely the one for me. I can’t wait to be your wife, here’s to forever.”

Fowler grew up in New Zealand and attended Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom before relocating to Sydney and New York, where she gained international recognition as a model.

The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler then went on to star in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show and became an iconic face of the brand in the coming years.

Fowler has graced the covers of Elle Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, GQ, Marie Claire, and Fashion Quarterly, as well as carving her own path as a businesswoman and ambassador.

Previously the model had been linked to Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and even Leonardo DiCaprio, but the businessman Dalah has stolen her heart.