Kiwi DJ Zeisha Fremaux on living with breast cancer: ‘It’s made me realise how important it is to love people.’

Kiwi DJ Zeisha Fremaux on living with breast cancer and being her authentic self.

Zeisha Fremaux (Ngāti Kahu and Ngāpuhi) is a DJ, singer, producer, and full-stack developer (someone who can build both the front end and the back end of a website). The 37-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2022.

I feel my best when I am being myself and being authentic to who I am. I’ve always had my voice and always used it in a way where I wish to help others. I’ve used it when I’ve spoken out about women’s rights and equality, equal pay, speaking on assault, and speaking out on my breast cancer journey as well. I feel my best when I am being authentic about the things that are important to me.

To keep fit and healthy, as of late it’s just a lot of walking, which doesn’t excite me very much. My doctor’s not very happy about it, but I love weight training. And I absolutely love Pilates. I am super keen to get back into that when I can.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy, I do lot of meditation, a lot of writing, a lot of reading. And, honestly, keeping in contact with friends, and having good family around me to support me going through what I’m going through. I’m a very family-orientated person, and I love my friends.

Kiwi DJ Zeisha Fremaux says you should never give up.

The best advice I’ve ever been given about life is never give up. Because the ones who do never make it.

If I wasn’t a DJ, I would be a teacher, and probably teach music to primary school kids. When I was at Takanini School, I had an amazing teacher called Mr Kolose. He brought me out of my shell. I was very shy growing up, and he encouraged me to be in the kapa haka group, in the choir and the dance group. I just kind of came alive. From a very shy kid clinging to my mother, you couldn’t shut me up afterwards.

The values I live by are to just do everything with love – the relationships you build with people and the way you conduct yourself. So much has changed in the last eight months for me, it’s made me realise how important it is to love people.

I’d like more women to have headline slots on line-ups in my [DJ] industry. There’s still some division. It’s getting better, but it still needs to be better than it is. I still see males top-heavy on line-ups. We need more women up there and more opportunities created for them.

I’d like to see less online bullying.

I’d describe myself as a strong-minded woman. I’m a homebody. I get dolled up for performing and have all this extra energy. I love being on stage, but, honestly, I love being chilled. I love cooking. I love cleaning. I just love being in my space. And, you know, I love making music as well. This is hard. I don’t see me – I just am me!

As I get older, I realise we’re running out of time. We have a responsibility to look after our planet and, and everyone else who lives here, and not judging anybody for what they do. People are quite disconnected. We need to bring more connection back to relationships and the way we treat others.

My favourite memory is when I was 4 years old, and I was caught drinking milk out of the bottle from the fridge by my grandma. I was really close to my grandmother. She passed away when I was nearly 5. Her name was Hilda, and she was just so sweet and kind.

The person who has had the biggest impact on my life is my mum, Leah. She’s super strong and also has a sensitive side. She really cares about others and shows a lot of love. She works tirelessly and she’s been a rock for our family.

Zeisha Fremaux with her mum, Leah.

When the going gets tough, I tell myself just to keep going. You don’t really have a choice.

I’ve suffered from imposter syndrome in the past and the way that I dealt with it was to pull back from social media. Comparison is the thief of joy.

My proudest moments are every time I get on stage, and connect with a crowd, and give them the show they asked for.

A least-proud moment was when my mum was late picking me up from high school. I was feeling rebellious and got a lift with a boy I liked, even though she was coming to pick me up. She stopped picking me up after that.

An ambition of mine is to build a community where I’m from up in Northland, incorporating my music somehow. I’d like to teach kids and help them record their music.

Zeisha Fremaux says there should be more women to have headline slots on line-ups in the DJ industry.

My best life hack is to get a second opinion. Also, if you haven’t used all your avocado, put it face-down in a container and fill to the top of the avocado with water.

Zeisha Fremaux is DJing at Lexus Urban Polo in Auckland Domain on March 11. See more at urbanpolo.co.nz. Lexus Urban Polo is a partner of the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Foundation.

As told to Penny Lewis. This interview has been edited for clarity.