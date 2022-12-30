New Zealand chef Andrew Lee has spoken about Australia’s poor work ethic. Photo / YouTube

A Kiwi chef has sparked debate online after suggesting Australian hospitality workers lack drive in the kitchen.

Chef Andrew Lee, a hospitality veteran of almost 40 years, has worked in Australian kitchens since 2010, and his observations on the work ethic leave much to be desired.

“The biggest problem with Australia is there’s too many Australians. A lot of the Aussies don’t want to work, especially in the hospitality industry,” he recently told the Altbays podcast hosted by Fabian Roberts and Leo Magri.

He described a time working with another New Zealand chef in Victoria’s illustrious Portsea Hotel who shared his views.

“[The chef] swore black and blue he was going to fill the place with Kiwis which is what he did, and we ran it for several years,” Lee said.

As for his own dream restaurant team, Lee said he would fill a kitchen with “Kiwis, Brazilians and Argentinians”.

Lee, who now works at a tourist resort in the Northern Territory Kings Canyon, went on to speak about Australian workers in the industry.

“We’ve had a few really, really good ones, but we have had a lot that just want to come in and punch a ticket and punch out again,” he said.

“They are not there to learn, not there to work. They’re just there to fill the numbers in and fill their pocket with money.

“The work ethic in the kitchen these days is not a lot, and it’s really, really sad.”

Australian produce wasn’t spared his wrath either.

“All their fruit tastes watered down, same with all their beer,” he said.

“They just don’t have the same flavour.”

A clip of the interview later went viral on TikTok, with people both taking offence and agreeing with the chef from across the ditch.

“This guy obviously doesn’t have experience with the majority of hospo operators,” one person said.

“Broad statement, sir, [I] don’t think your experience is sufficient to make such a claim,” another said.

“Unemployment rate is 3.8 per cent, but Aussies ‘don’t want to work’? Yeah, nah, mate,” said a third.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Aussie chef here (30 years experience), and this is bulls**t.”

A plethora of others said the sector is an objectively tough one – characterised by poor pay and conditions.

“The hospitality industry has a widespread bad name for not paying its employees and bad treatment,” one said.





“I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to be abused to make a living. There needs to be a change in humans,” another said.

“Yeah, who would [want to work in hospitality] mate? Too many cowboy operators who don’t pay proper rates or on time, and they expect you to work in sh*t conditions,” said another.

The top end of the industry has also experienced issues finding hospitality workers to fill the gaps in 2022.

In October, it was reported that Australian pubs, restaurants, cafes and hotels needed roughly 200,000 workers to fill critical staff shortages.

The hospitality sector experienced significant challenges after the Covid-19 pandemic shrunk the pool of overseas workers, forcing many Australians to leave the industry for more stable work.