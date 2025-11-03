Veronica Salt, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, took to social media to share her wedding snaps. Photo / Instagram
An Australian TikTok star has revealed she’s married a man she met just two weeks ago – leaving fans stunned.
Kimberley Summer Hartley, known as Veruca Salt to her more than 2 million followers, sent social media into a tailspin after tying the knot in Vegas to a man shemet just 14 days earlier.
The 26-year-old, who lost her one-month-old son, Cash, to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDs) last year, made the unexpected announcement on Sunday with a video titled, “GRWM to marry a man I met 2 weeks ago”.
Shortly after, the Gold Coast star shared images of herself and the man – tagged as a musician who goes by the handle @digiipremium – at the “world famous” Little White Wedding Chapel.
“I know this is crazy, but it’s fun, isn’t it?” Hartley said in the two-minute clip showing her doing her hair and makeup ahead of the spontaneous nuptials.
While Hartley admitted to being “scared”, she concluded by stating: “When you know, you know.”
She later shared images from the Vegas chapel, which performs both legal marriages and blessings, captioning the snaps: “That’s MRS Veruca Salt to you.”
For their nuptials, Hartley wore a strapless white dress adorned with sparkly rhinestones, which she paired with a modest red floral arrangement.
Meanwhile, her new husband went for a classic tuxedo suit.
The unknown man, who has not been formally identified, first appeared on Veruca Salt’s social media feed on October 20, during a visit to LA while holidaying in the US.
Though she debuted him as “my sexy ass boyfriend”, it would appear the couple were already married at this point.
Fans have been divided over her loved-up new relationship status, warning the pair could be experiencing “love bombing”, a term to describe those who show over-the-top affection early on in order to gain the upper hand.
“Girl pls be careful, this sounds like lovebombing,” warned one.
“This has major red flags written all over it. This won’t end well,” speculated another.
The pair appeared to poke fun at this suggestion with a video of them in their wedding get up captioned, “two love bombers that met 2 weeks ago”.