Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kiwi-born influencer Veruca Salt weds musician after whirlwind fortnight romance

Rebekah Scanlan
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Veronica Salt, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, took to social media to share her wedding snaps. Photo / Instagram

Veronica Salt, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, took to social media to share her wedding snaps. Photo / Instagram

An Australian TikTok star has revealed she’s married a man she met just two weeks ago – leaving fans stunned.

Kimberley Summer Hartley, known as Veruca Salt to her more than 2 million followers, sent social media into a tailspin after tying the knot in Vegas to a man she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save