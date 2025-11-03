“I met my man on the 28th of September, and today is October 12. Y’all do the math on that one.”

The social media star, known for calling out fellow influencers on TikTok and being brutally honest, said that from the moment the pair met they “really liked each other”.

“There’s just a feeling in me that this is the path I’m supposed to take,” she said, adding her mum had flown out to be at the “surprise” wedding.

The Vegas chapel where she tied the knot performs legal ceremonies and blessings. Photo / Instagram

While Hartley admitted to being “scared”, she concluded by stating: “When you know, you know.”

She later shared images from the Vegas chapel, which performs both legal marriages and blessings, captioning the snaps: “That’s MRS Veruca Salt to you.”

For their nuptials, Hartley wore a strapless white dress adorned with sparkly rhinestones, which she paired with a modest red floral arrangement.

Meanwhile, her new husband went for a classic tuxedo suit.

The unknown man, who has not been formally identified, first appeared on Veruca Salt’s social media feed on October 20, during a visit to LA while holidaying in the US.

Though she debuted him as “my sexy ass boyfriend”, it would appear the couple were already married at this point.

Fans have been divided over her loved-up new relationship status, warning the pair could be experiencing “love bombing”, a term to describe those who show over-the-top affection early on in order to gain the upper hand.

“Girl pls be careful, this sounds like lovebombing,” warned one.

“This has major red flags written all over it. This won’t end well,” speculated another.

The pair appeared to poke fun at this suggestion with a video of them in their wedding get up captioned, “two love bombers that met 2 weeks ago”.

The influencer lost her newborn baby, Cash, last year at just one-month-old to SIDs. Photo / Instagram

While others, many of whom are Hartley’s friends, have showered her with messages of congratulations.

“I wont lie, I was concerned at first but you look happy and hot so I’ll let it slide,” one said.

“Seriously, absolutely, without a doubt LIVING for your plot line. Slay it harder queen,” shared another.

Others said it was lovely to see her happy after losing Cash in February, 2024.

The newborn died “in his sleep”, with Hartley sharing her grief publicly with followers after his passing.

