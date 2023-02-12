It is understood King Charles does not think it appropriate to include his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, in any of his coronation proceedings. Photo / Getty Images

Despite being the brother of King Charles, it is understood Prince Andrew will not appear in any ceremonial role at the monarch’s coronation event.

Having being stripped of his military titles and royal patronages following his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of sexual abuse, the Daily Mail reports it wouldn’t be appropriate to have Andrew in any role of prominence, as far as the King is concerned.

And while Andrew is still a Knight of the Garter, which traditionally means a significant role in coronation ceremonies, it’s reportedly not enough to persuade Charles to include him.

At the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation, four Garter Knights were selected to stand in support at the four corners of the coronation Chair as Her Majesty was anointed.

It was thought that King Charles would choose Prince William and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, for the role at his, but the Daily Mail reports sources close to the Palace have dismissed the notion that Andrew would be given such an important cameo.

What’s more, it’s believed he won’t be invited to join the rest of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to enjoy celebrating the event.

The prince was forced to step down from his royal duties in 2019 as his alleged abuse of sex trafficked teen, Virginia Giuffre, came to light. He was also stripped of his honorary military titles and banned from last year’s public procession of Garter Knights.

Queen Elizabeth II appeared more tolerant of Prince Andrew remaining in the spotlight. Photo / Getty Images

Despite appearing prominent and close to his late mother at some royal occasions towards the end of her life, it appears the King has no intention to offer the same clemency.

Last month it was revealed by the Mail on Sunday that the prince, who paid a reported $16.3 million to Giuffre in a settlement to end the sexual assault case brought against him, is working to overturn it.







