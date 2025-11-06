King takes official steps against Andrew after statement

The King has issued a letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm to formally change the status of the former Duke of York. Photo / Getty Images
King Charles has delivered on his pledge to officially strip his brother of his HRH style and his “prince” title following recent and mounting public pressure.
The monarch has issued a letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm to formally change the status of the former Duke ofYork, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
“The king has been pleased by letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated November 3, 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince,’” read the notice published by the Crown Office in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.
Another entry confirmed that Andrew had also been removed from the roll of peerage.
“The king has been pleased by warrant under his royal sign manual dated October 30, 2025, to direct his secretary of state to cause the Duke of York to be removed from the roll of the peerage with immediate effect,” it read.
“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
It came after outrage and renewed scrutiny after the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl.
Before her death earlier this year, Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, alleged that she’d had three sexual encounters with Andrew, including once when she was just 17, while she was being sex trafficked by Epstein.
Andrew has firmly denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has also denied ever meeting Giuffre.
In 2022, he settled a civil case she brought against him in the US for a reported $24 million, which came with no admission of liability.
The BBC has reported that Andrew did not object to the King’s decision last week.
“The decision was made, and action taken, due to serious lapses in Andrew’s judgement, it is understood,” reported the British public broadcaster.
It was further reported that the UK government was consulted and stated in conversations with the Palace that it “supported the decision”.
The scandal around Andrew had been growing in recent weeks, with Channel 4 News reporting that authorities are set to look into allegations that royal protection officers obstructed lawyers attempting to serve legal papers to the then-Duke of York at Royal Lodge in 2021 after he was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre.
London’s Metropolitan Police also recently confirmed it was “actively” looking into claims that the prince attempted to use his taxpayer-funded police protection officer to try and dig into the past of his sex abuse accuser.