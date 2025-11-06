King takes official steps against Andrew after statement

Letters patent refers to the legal document – issued as an “open letter” – which outlines the decision of the monarch, usually following ministerial consultation.

Ghislaine Maxwell, right, with Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. Photo / PA Media

The King’s formal notice follows his statement, released via Buckingham Palace last Thursday, which stated that he would no longer use the title “prince” and will move out of the Royal Lodge.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he [Andrew] continues to deny the allegations against him,” it went on.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It came after outrage and renewed scrutiny after the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl.

Before her death earlier this year, Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, alleged that she’d had three sexual encounters with Andrew, including once when she was just 17, while she was being sex trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has firmly denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has also denied ever meeting Giuffre.

In 2022, he settled a civil case she brought against him in the US for a reported $24 million, which came with no admission of liability.

It has been reported Andrew will move to the King’s Norfolk home of Sandringham, in England’s east, and that any future accommodation will be privately funded by the King.

The BBC has reported that Andrew did not object to the King’s decision last week.

“The decision was made, and action taken, due to serious lapses in Andrew’s judgement, it is understood,” reported the British public broadcaster.

It was further reported that the UK government was consulted and stated in conversations with the Palace that it “supported the decision”.

The scandal around Andrew had been growing in recent weeks, with Channel 4 News reporting that authorities are set to look into allegations that royal protection officers obstructed lawyers attempting to serve legal papers to the then-Duke of York at Royal Lodge in 2021 after he was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre.

London’s Metropolitan Police also recently confirmed it was “actively” looking into claims that the prince attempted to use his taxpayer-funded police protection officer to try and dig into the past of his sex abuse accuser.

