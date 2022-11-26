King Charles will reportedly bestow the title of Duchess of Edinburgh on his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. Photo / Kensington Palace

King Charles has reportedly decided not to make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh and will instead save the title for his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Mail on Sunday reports Charles is withholding the title from his brother, who had been expected to inherit it following his father's death last year.

"Discussions are under way, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte," a source told the newspaper.

"It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession."

The title of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most senior a member of the royal family can have.

Charlotte is currently third in line to the throne, after her father, Prince William, and brother, Prince George.

"Charlotte's position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother," a source told The Mail on Sunday.

"So, it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children."

The Duke of Edinburgh title was created in 1726 by George I for his grandson Prince Frederick. It has been granted just three times, most recently to Prince Philip when he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

Prince Edward was expected to inherit his father's title - but that may no longer be the case. Photo / AP

It has long been expected that Prince Edward would be given the title after his parents' death. The Mail on Sunday reports this was even noted in Edward's biography on the official royal family website.

A source close to Edward says the inaction on granting him the title has "not gone unnoticed".

This reported move to focus on the line of succession comes as Charles plans a more modern, slimmed-down monarchy.