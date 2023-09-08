Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at a polo match in 1985. Photo / Getty Images

The King has paid tribute to Elizabeth II, recalling “all that she meant to so many of us” in a message to mark the first anniversary of her death.

King Charles, 74, also expressed gratitude for the public support shown to him and Queen Camilla, 76, during the first year of his reign.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he wrote.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

The message was signed “Charles R”.

To mark the anniversary, the King chose to release an image of his mother in the earlier years of her reign, when she was 42.

The portrait was taken by Sir Cecil Beaton during an official sitting at Buckingham Palace on October 16, 1968.

First shown at the National Portrait Gallery from November 1968 until March 1969, it depicts the young Queen in her Garter robes, wearing the Star of the Order of the Garter and the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s tiara, made of 15 interlaced diamond circles. Turning to face the camera, a hint of a smile plays on her lips.

Sources said the image was chosen in part because it reflected her sense of fun and the “twinkle in her eye”.

Beaton first photographed then-Princess Elizabeth in 1942 and did so many times afterwards. However, this image was taken on their last sitting together.

The King will spend Friday privately in quiet reflection at Balmoral, where his mother spent her final weeks before her death on September 8, 2022, aged 96.

His siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of York, will also spend the day privately with their families.

In marking his accession at the place where his mother died, Charles follows in her footsteps.

She almost always spent her accession day, February 6, at Sandringham, where her father, George VI, died in his sleep in 1952 after suffering from lung cancer.

Queen Elizabeth II died a year ago today. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry not expected to stay

The Duke of Sussex, who arrived in London on Thursday to attend the Wellchild Awards for sick children, was not expected to see his father or his brother before flying to Duesseldorf, Germany, for the Invictus Games, which begin on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend a private service in Wales. The couple, who were given their new titles the day after the Queen’s death, have vowed to spend more time in the country, building trust and respect with local communities.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed the late monarch’s wisdom, grace and “sharp wit”.

He said gratitude for her service and “extraordinary life of duty and dedication” continued to grow and that the nation would reflect on “the example she set for us all”.

“On the solemn anniversary” of her death, “our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the whole royal family”.

He added: “With the perspective of a year, the scale of Her late Majesty’s service only seems greater.

“Her devotion to the nations of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth only seems deeper.

“And our gratitude for such an extraordinary life of duty and dedication only continues to grow.”

King Charles III greets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

PM’s tribute

Sunak said he treasured his memories of the occasions he met the late Queen, particularly the private audience he had with her at Buckingham Palace before presenting his first Budget as chancellor.

“I was struck by her wisdom, by her incredible warmth and grace, but also her sharp wit,” he said.

“People across the UK – whether they had the good fortune to meet Her late Majesty or not – will be reflecting today on what she meant to them and the example she set for us all. We will cherish those memories.”

Sunak said the “sacred” bond between the country and the monarch endured under the King.

“So, while we continue to mourn Her late Majesty’s passing, we should be proud that this remarkable legacy of service – and this remarkable bond – continues to grow today under the reign of His Majesty the King.”

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf spoke of the late monarch’s “deep fondness” for Scotland.

“It is here that Queen Elizabeth chose to spend her most private family moments each summer and it is within the halls and gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse that Her Majesty welcomed thousands of community leaders, volunteers, artists, activists, faith leaders and essential key workers in recognition of their service to Scotland,” he said.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the late Queen had brought the country together in her life and in death, recalling how thousands of Scots gathered to watch her cortege make its final, poignant, journey from Balmoral to Holyrood Palace, as she had wished.

“Flowers marked the route in Ballater, bagpipes played in Aboyne, farmers lined their tractors on the roadside and thousands stood on the Royal Mile to pay their last respects,” he said.