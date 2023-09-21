French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III toast during a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris. Photo / Benoit Tessier, AP

King Charles is said to have demanded mushrooms for his meal at the Palace of Versailles as they remind him of his late mum.

The monarch, 74, enjoyed a state banquet last night with his wife Queen Camilla, 75, and an insider has said he requested the fungi as they were such a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth, who died aged 96 in September at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

A French government source told the Daily Mail: “They remind them of the late Queen.” While another source added Charles has issued other culinary demands for the meal.

Three of the best foie gras chefs in France will reportedly be banned from using the fattened duck delicacy when they cook at the banquet.

Asparagus, which was on the menu for the feast in March before the royal trip was postponed amid rioting across France over pension reforms, has also been ruled out as it is out of season.

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses Britain's Queen Camilla hand. Photo / AP

The insider said: “The king has banned foie gras from his residences in Britain, so there was no possibility of him eating it in France.

“He doesn’t want asparagus that is out of season either, because shipping it in is environmentally damaging, but there will be a mushroom gratin, which was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth.

“We understand that Charles was out foraging for mushrooms just before his mother’s death in Scotland.”

Foie gras is considered particularly cruel because it is made by force feeding ducks or geese until their livers become swollen.

Michelin-starred chefs Yannick Alléno, Anne-Sophie Pic and Pierre Hermé are said to have finalised a menu together that was sent to London for approval.

All are well known for using foie gras in their cooking, with pastry chef Hermé using it in his chocolate macaroons.

French President Emmanuel Macron, centre right, his wife Brigitte Macron, right, Britain's King Charles III, centre left, and Queen Camilla arrive for a state dinner, at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris. Photo / AP

The menu at Versailles will reportedly include blue lobster and pot crab with a veil of fresh almonds and peppermint as a starter.

It is said to have been created by Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French chef with three Michelin stars.

For the main course there will apparently be bresse chicken with corn and a porcini mushroom gratin, followed by cheeses including 30-month-old Comté and Stichelton English blue.

Dessert will be Isfahan Persian macaroon.

Wines costing more than GBP£400 (NZ$831) a bottle will also be on offer, along with Pol Roger Winston Churchill 2013 Champagne.