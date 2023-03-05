Does King Charles' latest alleged move signals a reconciliation for the monarch with Meghan and Harry? Photo / Getty Images

King Charles is reportedly set to offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an “olive branch” by allowing them to stay at Buckingham Palace whenthey visit Britain in future.

The monarch, 74, is said to have given Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, “weeks” to move out of their grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – which may be given to Prince Harry. But in a new move, it is now thought the King is planning on offering them a luxury spot in the palace, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The idea is claimed to be part of the “latest move in the complex merry-go-round of royal properties set in motion by the King’s plans to streamline the monarchy and remove perks from non-working royals”.

After Harry and Meghan quit their roles as senior royals, they moved to the US and eventually settled in a nine-bedroom, $21 million house in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home in Montecito, California. Picture from the sale listing in 2015. Photo / Supplied

Recently, they have allegedly been told to get their belongings out of Frogmore.

The Mail on Sunday added Palace sources had insisted the couple will still be invited to the king’s Coronation on May 6 despite fallout from Harry’s constant revelations about the royals in interviews and his book Spare.

Sources close to King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, say the couple were “furious” and left “wearied” by the claims in Harry’s autobiography, in which he said his brother Prince William got into a physical fight with him and pushed him to the floor.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he alleged his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him. Photo / AP

An insider added: “His Majesty is furious, as is William. But the King is not a bad man.

”He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.

”London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace.

”They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”