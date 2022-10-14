King Charles congratulated the cast of Emmerdale on their 50th anniversary at the National TV Awards. Video / ITV

King Charles congratulated the cast of Emmerdale on their 50th anniversary at the National TV Awards. Video / ITV

King Charles has surprised the cast of long-running soap Emmerdale with a special video at the UK's National Television Awards.

The show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the new monarch says he was "delighted" to help the cast and crew mark the milestone.

The King, who reportedly filmed the video while he was still the Prince of Wales, said he was old enough to remember when the show was still called Emmerdale Farm. (The show shortened its name in 1989.)

"It is a testament to all the hard work of [Emmerdale's] production team that it has since become such an important British institution and a major British export with hundreds of thousands of fans from Scandinavia to New Zealand, all keen to follow the fortunes of what is left of the Sugdens and their new neighbours," he said.

"What makes Emmerdale so special is that it has kept true to the vision of its original writer, Kevin Laffan, who wanted to demonstrate that farming is not just a job - it's a whole way of life.

"On a daily basis, Emmerdale continues to depict what life is really like for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside.

"It also stresses brilliantly something that concerns me greatly - the long-term sustainability of the way we produce our food."

The King says he's old enough to remember when the show was still called Emmerdale Farm. Photo / Supplied

The King then went on to praise the Emmerdale team's efforts off-screen.

"Their ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 has already made Emmerdale one of the first British programmes to be awarded Albert certification, recognising its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its production process and to create content that stresses the importance of establishing a sustainable future."

Emmerdale first arrived on TV screens in 1972 and will air a special hour-long episode in the UK on October 16 to mark the 50th anniversary.

Emmerdale currently screens weekdays in New Zealand on TVNZ 1.