King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Video / ITV

King Charles was heard muttering "Dear oh dear" while meeting under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss during their first ever weekly audience.

The Monarch, 73, was overheard making the apparent gaffe during their meeting at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

A clip released by the Palace taken at the beginning of their weekly audience shows a pair of double doors opened by servants and Truss being escorted inside by the King's equerry.

However, their once-a-week meetings got off to an eyebrow-raising start yesterday with Charles's apparent gaffe - which was caught on camera.

"Prime Minister, Your Majesty," the equerry announces.

Truss then steps forward to shake hands with the King, bowing as she does so.

King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2022, in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

"Your Majesty, great to see you again," she says.

Charles, smiling, replies: "Back again? Dear oh dear."

Truss adds: "Well, it's a great pleasure."

The incident came after Truss faced Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she will not cut spending to balance the books as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.

Separately, on Wednesday afternoon King Charles also met the King and Queen of Malaysia, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.