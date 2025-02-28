The King also suggested the President join him at Dumfries House, his personal passion project that he saved for the nation and now hosts training programmes for young people.

The visit, the King suggested, would allow the two heads of state to discuss the details of a “historic second state visit” to the UK.

“As you will know, this is unprecedented by a US president,” the King wrote. The letter was signed by hand: “Yours Most Sincerely, Charles.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the letter had been sent. No date for the visit has been agreed or announced.

The invitation to Balmoral is a particularly significant gesture for the President, whose admiration for the late Queen is well-known.

During his election campaign, Trump spoke at length about his fondness for the royal family and the King in particular. Taking part in Tucker Carlson’s documentary, Art of the Surge, Trump proudly showed the broadcaster glossy photos of his previous state visit. He described the King as a “beautiful man”.

Rare invitation

Sources have said the rare invitation, which will see the Trumps welcomed into the heart of the royal family in their summer Highlands retreat, will be a new draw for the President, after he visited Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in his first term.

The suggestion of Dumfries House was a personal touch from the King, who is deeply proud of the estate and has made it a key part of his life’s work.

Trump showed the letter to press photographers gathered in the White House, saying: “The answer is yes. We look forward to being there and honouring the King, honouring the country.”

It is the first time an elected politician has been offered a second state visit, and comes after the late Queen hosted the Trumps at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

If Trump visits Balmoral, he will become only the second US President to do so, following Dwight D Eisenhower in the summer of 1959.

Starmer: ‘This has never happened before’

As Starmer presented the letter to Trump, he said: “It is my pleasure to bring from His Majesty the King, a letter. He sends his best wishes and his regards, of course, but he also asked me to bear this letter and bring it to you. So can I present a letter from the King.”

He added: “This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented.”

Trump replied: “Thank you very much. Am I supposed to read it right now?”

The King, he added, was a “great gentleman. A great, great gentleman. Well that is really nice. I must make sure his signature’s on that ... That’s quite a signature, isn’t it? How beautiful.

“Beautiful man, a wonderful man and we appreciate ... I’ve known him, gotten to know him very well actually.”

Starmer called it a “very special letter”, adding: “I think the last state visit was a tremendous success. As much as the King wants to make this even better than that; this is a truly historic and unprecedented second state visit and he wants to talk that through with you.”

Trump replied: “The answer is yes. On behalf of our wonderful First Lady, Melania, and myself, the answer is yes. And we look forward to being there and honouring the King and honouring your country.

“Your country is a fantastic country and it’ll be our honour to be there. Thank you very much.”

The King’s letter

The King’s letter spoke of his belief that “our two countries” have a “vital role to play in ... the values which matter so much to us all”, adding that he recalls previous visits with “great fondness”.

It is a “pleasure to extend that invitation once again”, he said, explaining that any visit Trump makes to Scotland to his golf course in Turnberry could involve a “detour to a relatively [near] neighbour” which “might not cause you too much inconvenience”.

“There is much on both Estates [Dumfries House and Balmoral] which I think you might find interesting and enjoy – particularly as my Foundation at Dumfries House provides hospitality-skills training for young people who often end up as staff in your own establishments,” he continued.

“Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom.

“As you will know, this is unprecedented by a US President. That is why I would find it helpful for us to be able to discuss, together, a range of options for location and programme content.”

Underlining the purpose of Starmer’s visit to the US, he added: “In so doing, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud.”

The King has previously met with Trump during the three-day state visit in June 2019, when they had tea.

The Prince of Wales recently met the President in Paris for a similarly warm meeting behind closed doors.

Trump and his wife also had tea with the late Queen at Windsor Castle during a trip to Britain in 2018.