Given that set-piece royal events are planned years in advance, it is possible to cast the net further into the unknown.

Indeed, The Telegraph can reveal that the King has factored not only the Duke but the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3, into the heart of his funeral plans.

The King hopes for reconciliation with Prince Harry and plans for his involvement in future royal events. Photo / Getty Images

Whenever the time comes, the monarch is adamant that his youngest son take his rightful place at the centre of his family, perhaps mindful of that final chance to create family harmony.

There is no suggestion that the King’s reign will not continue for many more years.

Planning for such set-piece ceremonial events begins sometimes decades in advance, evolving over time through briefings with senior representatives from the royal household, the police, the military and the church.

The Telegraph understands that the Sussexes remain enveloped in the King’s funeral plans at the highest level, with the Duke expected to walk side by side with his brother, by then the King, at the forefront of the sombre processions through the streets of central London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to take part in the family vigil during the lying in state at Westminster Hall and play a prominent role alongside the most senior royals during the funeral service.

The Sussexes are included in the King’s funeral plans, ensuring their prominent role alongside senior royals. Photo / WireImage

Arrangements have also been made for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the King’s youngest grandchildren, to attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, should they wish.

While the vast majority of the state funeral, codenamed as for all monarchs Operation London Bridge, will look and feel much like Elizabeth II’s, the King has made some changes to the plans, which are reflective of his own personal beliefs.

His lifelong dedication to the environment is expected to be recognised with the incorporation of sustainable elements wherever possible.

Meanwhile, the period of royal mourning will be reduced, bringing it into line with the period of national mourning.

This will begin on the King’s death and last until the day of his funeral, 10 or 11 days later.

When Elizabeth II died in September 2022, the period of royal mourning continued for a further week after the funeral.

As always, detailed plans cover every eventuality in terms of the potential location of the King’s death, with procedures in place to transport the monarch’s coffin from each royal residence to Buckingham Palace.

However, while the royal train was factored into plans for the late Queen’s death in Scotland, that mode of transport is now thought to have been removed from any royal death plans.

In the event, plans to use the train in 2022 were scrapped over fears for public safety and disruption, with the Queen’s body instead flown to RAF Northolt in London, accompanied by the Princess Royal.

Sustainable elements will be incorporated into the King’s funeral, with a reduced period of royal mourning. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace aides insisted that the King’s funeral plans had not been finalised and cautioned against speculation.

The King, who is still undergoing weekly cancer treatment, maintains a full work schedule, with planning under way for engagements and events well into the future.

The inclusion of the Sussexes in the plans, however, will prove a talking point.

Their involvement, not just throughout the public-facing ceremonial elements, but behind the scenes in briefings and rehearsals, will avoid further rupturing relations with the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to have returned home on the day after Elizabeth II’s funeral feeling more ostracised than ever, their new status in the general hierarchy having been made abundantly clear.

The lack of communication between Buckingham Palace and their own office was blamed for various dramas, from a mistaken invitation to a state reception to confusion over military uniforms, not to mention differing versions of exactly when Prince Harry learned of his grandmother’s death.

At the King’s Coronation eight months later, the Duke cut a lonely, peripheral figure.

He made a dash straight from Westminster Abbey to the airport, opting not to join the rest of his family for lunch at Buckingham Palace, and was not in any of the official portraits that captured the moment for the history books.

The Duke was said to have been determined to make it back to the family home in Montecito in order to kiss his son, Prince Archie, goodnight on his fourth birthday.

By putting aside any differences and signing off plans that place the Sussexes at the heart of his funeral, the King will ensure that his final public act brings his family together.

While the Duke has vowed never to bring his family back to the UK unless he can guarantee full police protection, they would automatically be enveloped in the official security operation for such a state occasion.

Elizabeth II’s death marked the first time in history that the grandchildren of a monarch had taken part in ceremonial events that followed.

The King aims to unite the family during his final public act. Photo / Getty Images

All eight, from Peter Phillips, the eldest at 44, to James, Viscount Severn, the youngest at 14, stood vigil around her coffin as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

At the King’s request, Prince Harry wore military uniform for the first time since 2020.

The cousins stood in silence with their heads bowed as members of the public continued to file past.

The family vigil following the King’s funeral is likely to look rather different, not least owing to the relatively young ages of his grandchildren.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, currently aged 11, 10 and 7, will almost certainly be involved in some of the most public-facing elements of the mourning period, they would be shielded from certain duties.

Prince Louis, then 4, did not join his elder siblings at Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while factored into current plans as the grandchildren of the monarch, may similarly be considered too young or simply not equipped to be thrust into the global spotlight in such circumstances.

Similarly, younger members of the King’s family such as Zara and Mike Tindall’s children, Mia, 10, Lucas, 6, and Lucas, 3, Princess Beatrice’s daughters, Sienna, 3 and Athena, 6 months, and stepson Wolfie, 8, and Princess Eugenie’s sons, August, 4, and Ernest, 2, are likely to have been factored in but may not be involved.

During planning for royal funerals, each member of the family is given a different, bridge-themed codename. As heir to the throne, the King’s plans were codenamed Operation Menai Bridge, while his elder son’s were Operation Clare Bridge. Prince William’s plans are now codenamed Menai Bridge.