Two activists have vandalised King Charles’ wax figure at London’s Madame Tussauds.

The two activists representing Just Stop Oil shared a video to the group’s Twitter page which shows protesters throwing cake in the face of the wax figure.

Although a woman can be heard outside of the shot shouting “stop”, it did no use and the protesters continued their shocking act.

The Sun has reported the activists are Eilidh McFadden, 20, and Tom Johnson 29, a painter decorator, who bought tickets to the museum and stepped over the rope barrier before throwing chocolate cake in the face of the royal wax figure.

One activist appears to stand proudly beside the vandalised figure, while another can be seen shouting something to the crowd.

🎂 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL CAKES THE KING 🎂



👑 Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #A22Network pic.twitter.com/p0DJ8v3XVB — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 24, 2022

Although the two were intent on making a point it seems misplaced as King Charles has been long known to campaign for better conservation and is a committed environmentalist.

He often speaks of tackling climate change. Just last year he hosted the COP26 climate summit and urged world leaders to confront global warming.

It comes one week after an attack on Van Gogh’s painting, Sunflowers, by the same activist group.

Just Stop Oil is an activist group that seeks to stop oil and gas extraction in Britain.

Last Friday two members of the group entered the National Gallery in London and opened two tins of Heinz tomato soup before throwing them at the famous painting.

It is one of six surviving images of sunflowers that the painter made in 1888 and 1889.

The National Gallery later said in a statement to the New York Times that apart from “some minor damage to the frame”, the painting is unharmed.