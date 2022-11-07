A new book alleges King Charles 'didn't realise' Meghan Markle was biracial when they first met. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles didn't realise Meghan Markle was biracial when he met her, a new book claims.

Christopher Andersen's upcoming book, The King: The Life of Charles III, alleges the monarch thought Markle had a similar appearance to Pippa Middleton, the Princess of Wales' sister.

According to Newsweek, Charles found out Markle was mixed race "later".

"At the time, Prince Charles had no idea that Harry's new girlfriend was biracial," an excerpt from the book reads.

"'Not that it would have mattered at all, of course,' Charles told an American friend."

The book goes on to say the King found Markle "completely charming" and "absolutely delightful" when they were first introduced.

Andersen's book also reportedly references a time when Charles allegedly told a woman of Guyanese descent that she "didn't look" like she came from Manchester.

Author Anita Sethi claims the then-Prince of Wales made the gaffe when they met at a Commonwealth People's Forum in 2018.