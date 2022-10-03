A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a breach of the peace after he shouted "Andrew, you're a sick old man" and other members of the public shoved him to the ground. Video / AP

King Charles III could be making changes to several of his family members' royal titles.

His brother Prince Andrew is now eighth in line to the throne, but his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual assault saw him stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations earlier this year.

And the King may continue to push Andrew further from the royal family after he "embarrassed" them with his actions, reports Fox News.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could be the next to face losing their royal titles. Photo / AP

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the outlet that his two daughters will also suffer the consequences of his behaviour.

"Unfortunately for Princesses Eugene and Beatrice, their father's conduct has had rather an adverse and actually disastrous impact on their royal futures.

"The Princesses are most likely to become Lady Beatrice and Lady Eugenie since their father Prince Andrew's sexual assault scandal has purportedly poured ruin on their chances of becoming working royals."

Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, are the daughters of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, known as Fergie.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie meet well-wishers following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Photo / Getty Images

"Retaining their titles is highly dubious because the decision, regarding their titles, is to be made by and with the new reign of their uncle, King Charles III," Fordwich said.

"Now, with King Charles III making British monarchy decisions, he is predicted to be making the use of titles more restrictive."

She continued, "It wasn't just their father's conduct, but he knowingly and willingly embarrassed the entire royal family with not only his friendships, but by also agreeing to his diabolical Newsnight interview. His refusal to help the FBI with their investigation into the aforementioned served to compound all his other errors of judgment."

Andrew spoke out in a 2019 BBC interview addressing his relationship with Epstein and allegations he had sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre.

Days after the "disastrous" interview, he announced he was stepping away from his public role "for the foreseeable future".

"We know that Prince Andrew certainly went to the mat for his daughters to retain their titles and of course to also retain all the trappings of royal life despite not being fulltime working royals," Fordwich said.

According to her, Charles doesn't "have the same soft spot his mother did for his wayward brother".

When he was stripped of his royal titles and patronages earlier this year, he was also banned from using the HRH title.