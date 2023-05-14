The 75-year-old royal enlisted Bruce Oldfield to create the perfect dress. Photo / Hugo Bernand

Queen Camilla’s coronation dress is going on display to the public.

The 75-year-old royal enlisted Bruce Oldfield to create the perfect dress for her and her husband King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey last weekend.

The designer revealed fans won’t have to wait long to see the stunning details of the gown - including floral embellishments, a crown, the names of her children and grandchildren, and even embroidered portraits of the Queen’s beloved dogs - as it will be part of Buckingham Palace tours this summer.

Britain's Queen Camilla poses for a photo in the Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

Bruce took to Instagram to share some photos of the detailing on the dress, which he captioned: “Work in progress using different techniques using gold threads. These pieces, on the actual gown, were between 4 and 6 centimetres tall.... the detail is amazing.”

And when several people commented to ask if the dress would be going on display, Bruce replied to one: “July 14th Buckingham Palace.” It is unclear if the king’s coronation outfit will be displayed alongside the dress.

Bruce recently revealed he had incorporated a “secret pocket” into the dress.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he revealed: “There was one secret, of course. There was a secret pocket.”

”So, a lot of the time she was going to be sitting on one of the thrones, and so we had to position this pocket [in the front]...

”So, if you pull back this overskirt of the dress, there was a pocket concealed, which you can access [easily].”

Bruce admitted he wasn’t sure what the Queen would be keeping in the secret pocket, but suggested she could have kept tissues in there in case she got emotional during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the embroidery of the gown was “full of symbolism” and visual iconography, referencing everything from the Queen’s dogs and grandchildren to all four nations of the UK, including a rose for England.

Bruce explained: “It was full of symbolism, you know? It’s all to do with the British monarchy and all those things that make Britain strong.”

“We had to put in some things, like the emblems of the four nations. The daffodils for Wales... you’ve got a rose for Britain, you got the thistle for Scotland, we’ve got the shamrock for Ireland.”