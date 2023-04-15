King Charles and his son, Prince Harry, in happier times. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry had a private phone call with King Charles before agreeing to come to the coronation, it’s been revealed.

According to The Sun, royal sources claimed there is a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides” following years of worsening tension between father and son.

The Duke of Sussex finally revealed his coronation attendance decision on Wednesday afternoon, UK time, with wife Meghan Markle to stay home in California with their two young children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

It’s set to be an awkward family reunion for Harry, with his concerns of a frosty reunion reportedly set to play out exactly as he’d feared.

Harry has spoken to his father - but there has been no communication with his brother, Prince William. Photo / Getty Images

Royal sources told the Daily Mail in recent days that Harry will be receiving the cold shoulder from most of his family members when he turns up at Westminster Abbey, as they have “no interest” in talking to him beyond “the most basic of greetings”.

The publication also reports that while William would “never have stopped” Harry from attending their father’s big day, he has “no plans to speak to him”.

It’s understood Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, with whom Harry and Meghan have maintained a relationship, may be the only exception to the royals’ cold reception.

A royal source shared a similar sentiment to the UK’s Daily Express, revealing the family has “no appetite” for peace talks with Harry at this stage.

“The royal family are focused on planning for the historic occasion and have no appetite or time at this stage to think about reconciliation,” the insider explained.

Harry and Meghan’s invitation to the coronation came just a couple of months after the release of their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, both of which depicted the royals in an extremely unflattering light, exposing their issues with the monarchy and specific members of his family.

Harry and Meghan have exposed their grievances with the royal family in Harry's memoir Spare and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Photo / Netflix

Among the most damaging claims was the allegation that William had physically assaulted Harry during a fight over Meghan, that Kate had been cold toward her, and that Harry had begged his father not to marry his “wicked stepmother” Camilla.

Despite all the recent tension, The Sun reports that Charles is “happy” with his son’s decision to attend and “understanding” of Meghan’s choice to stay behind with their kids.

Archie will turn four on the day of the coronation, which has been cited as a major factor.

Harry himself is understood to be planning a “fairly quick trip” to the UK, attending only the actual coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 before heading back to America.

He will not have any formal role during proceedings and is not expected to take part in the royal processions to and from Buckingham Palace.



