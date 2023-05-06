Westminster is packed with people ahead of the King's coronation.

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK ahead of his father’s coronation on Saturday as the Palace confirmed he and the Duke of York will have no formal role in the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex – who is making a brief 24-hour visit to London and leaving his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and children at home – landed at Heathrow late on Friday night.

It was reported the Duke flew in on a commercial American Airlines flight. The Daily Mail reported passengers on the flight from Los Angeles as being “gobsmacked” at the sight of him.

The Duke will return to California soon after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Telegraph revealed on Friday that the Duke will not wear a military uniform or robes at the coronation because he is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday morning that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew – who is also no longer a working royal – will attend the service on Saturday but will not perform any duties.

The two men will also be absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

All eyes will be on the Duke of Sussex as he faces his relatives in public for the first time since he criticised King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales in his tell-all memoir Spare.

The Duke has indicated he has enough material to fill another book, which is likely to make the royals wary of encountering him.

The Duke of York stepped down from public life after his disastrous Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The late Queen’s disgraced second son went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

Prince Andrew during his disastrous interview with BBC's Newsnight. Photo / BBC

Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein. The Duke denied the claims.

Ahead of his legal settlement, the late Queen stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

On Friday night, King Charles greeted foreign royals and world leaders at a reception in Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation tomorrow.

Some 100 heads of state are set to attend tomorrow’s coronation, with representatives from 203 countries travelling to London for the big day.