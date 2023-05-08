Jenni Mortimer looks back on her trip to London to provide coverage of the King's Coronation. Video / NZ Herald

It has been revealed that Prince Harry told Jack Brooksbank that he was “fed up’ while he attended the coronation ceremony.

A lip reader has divulged that King Charles’ youngest son complained: “I’m fed up with the way they treat me” as he took his seat in the third row at the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was seated next to his cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband at Westminster Abbey at the weekend event.

The prince was placed between Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, the late Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, and behind Princess Anne and her husband.

While it is not known for sure who Harry was speaking about, there has been speculation that he was talking about the Royal family, amid high tensions following his exit from The Firm and the release of his explosive memoir Spare.

Harry could also have been referring to the media, seeing as though he is currently caught up in a High Court legal action against publishers such as Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

Prince Harry was spotted chatting to Jack Brooksbank as he entered the Abbey. Photo / Getty Images

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed to The Sun that the Prince said: “I’m fed up with the way they treat me” and then added: “It’s not an ideal situation.”

Brooksbank allegedly replied: “If I can make you feel any better, and even I can do it. It’s not the quiet life, is it.”

Harry then shook his head before saying “They don’t care.”

Princess Eugenie’s husband then shared: “I haven’t time for that, not if it’s over...”

Harry then responded: “It’s an eventuality.”

The Duke of Sussex, who is still fifth in line to the throne, joined the homage to his father during the ceremony, saying: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with Prince Harry at the coronation ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Lip readers also revealed that Harry told Brooksbank that he was catching a flight that afternoon, and the prince left minutes after the service ended.

Harry has maintained a strong relationship with Eugenie and her husband after stepping down from being a working royal, and it has been alleged that his cousins are the only members of the royal family that he and Meghan are still on good terms with.

On the other hand, his relationship with his father and brother isn’t as rosy, particularly after his memoir documented a physical altercation with Prince William and called King Charles’ wife and the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom“a villain”.

Harry spent less than 29 hours on British soil before flying out to be with his son Archie on his fourth birthday.

The Daily Mail reports that King Charles toasted Archie’s birthday at a private family affair following the ceremony.

The King also raised a glass to Prince William’s children George, Charlotte and Louis, who all sat through the service.

He then toasted to “those that weren’t there” and wished his grandson a very happy birthday “wherever he was”, a source revealed to the Mail.



