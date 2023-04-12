The eyes of the world will be on Westminster Abbey as King Charles III is crowned. Photo / AP

The eyes of the world will be on Westminster Abbey as King Charles III is crowned. Photo / AP

Concerning new details about the latest plans for King Charles’ coronation have painted a picture of “complete chaos” behind the scenes.

According to the UK’s The Mirror, with just over three weeks to go, organisers are now in a “race against time” with major issues cropping up and wreaking havoc on the structure of the May 6 event.

The eyes of the world will be on Westminster Abbey as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are crowned in the historic ceremony, which has been scaled back from more than three hours to an intended 90 minutes.

However, according to The Mirror, the one rehearsal so far “overran significantly”, prompting fears that audiences will begin to switch off.

“It’s all very frantic, complete chaos to be frank,” an insider told the publication.

“There is a plan, which is supposed to be the blueprint of how the day should operate, but things are changing daily, which is causing massive headaches.”

However, another royal source eased concerns somewhat, telling The Mirror that while it would “go down to the wire”, there was “huge confidence” everything would go to plan on the day.

The source added: “This is naturally a huge event and the important point is everyone is pulling in the right direction.

“The King and Queen Consort want it to be perfect, as does everyone involved, which is why everything is being done to make it so.”

The Mirror also reports that Charles and Camilla have been practising their roles in a mock-up abbey, built inside Buckingham Palace for the occasion.

But the timing of the ceremony isn’t the only issue plaguing organisers.

Will they or won’t they? Harry and Meghan haven't yet confirmed whether they will attend the May 6 coronation. Photo / AP

Seating plans still unconfirmed due to Harry and Meghan

Seating plans for the event are yet to be arranged, reportedly largely due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having not yet confirmed their attendance. The RSVP cut-off date was April 3, and the king’s son and daughter-in-law have so far given no formal indication of whether or not they’ll be there.

“There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course,” a royal insider told Page Six recently.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

However, the final call ultimately rests with Harry, with a source telling the publication: “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

‘Real fears’ king will stumble

There are also concerns the king may stumble in his ceremonial robes, which would be seen by an estimated TV audience of about 100 million.

The Mirror claims that, during one of his fittings, Charles remarked on the weight of the elaborate outfit, sparking “real fear” among aides that he might struggle to walk up to the Chairs of State, where he and Camilla will need to go after being crowned.

As a result, craftsmen were recently called in to build a ramp to the chairs, which sit in the centre of Westminster Abbey.

Prince Andrew’s fury

A decision over whether the disgraced Prince Andrew should be permitted to wear the grand velvet robes and insignia which accompany his role as a Knight of the Garter is yet to be made – which has reportedly left him furious.

The Duke of York stepped back from royal duties in 2020 after becoming embroiled in a sex abuse scandal, and last year paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to his accuser, Virginia Guiffre. He has denied any wrongdoing.

While Andrew is expected to attend the coronation itself, it’s understood he will not hold a central role and may be ordered to wear a simple morning suit.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly considering ditching her tiara for the big day. Photo / Getty

Royal women in tiaras

A source told The Mirror that, despite months of notice, “indecision between the households” has led to conflict over what tiaras the royal women will be wearing on the day.

“Senior female royals were only informed of outfits this week, prompting a rush to finalise fitting arrangements,” the insider said.

It follows a recent People magazine report that, “while conversations around the decision” for Catherine, Princess of Wales to wear a tiara were “ongoing”, she would possibly forgo the headpiece in line with Charles’ aim to modernise the event and create a more low-key atmosphere.

It’s understood that British MPs have also been asked to dress in a less formal manner in keeping with this goal.

Coronation route squabbles

The Mirror reports that the Saturday service will begin at 11am and finish at 12.45pm, local time, with the king’s procession leaving Westminster Abbey at 1pm and heading back to Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this week, the palace announced that the king and queen would be taking a shorter route, about a third of the 7.2-kilometre procession undertaken by Queen Elizabeth II on her coronation day.

The Mirror claims the king was keen to follow in his mother’s footsteps and journey through the streets of central London, but was persuaded otherwise by senior aides, who feared the security bill would appear “too elaborate” amid the backdrop of a soaring cost-of-living crisis.

“Everything should be planned to the minute and such overruns would be a disaster.

“The schedule from the programme, the carriages, balcony appearance and the RAF fly-past is planned to the minute, so it’s all incredibly stressful,” the source said.

“If the service is too long, or too complicated, the television audience will turn off and that could be devastating.”

- Bronte Coy is an entertainment reporter at news.com.au