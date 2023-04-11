Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet turned 1 over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

While their RSVPs haven’t yet been sent and there has been no confirmation of their planned attendance at King Charles’ coronation, Harry and Meghan may have let it slip that they’re planning to make an appearance at the royal event of the year - and they might be bringing their kids.

The Montecito royals are allegedly quibbling over bringing their children over the ditch come May 6, according to the Daily Mail.

What’s more, Harry and Meghan are said to be demanding that Archie be let in for the service, considering all three of William’s kids have reportedly been invited and Prince George has been granted an official role in the event.

Nine-year-old George will serve as one of King Charles’ Pages of Honour.

The son of the Prince and Princess of Wales will become the youngest future king to play an official role at such a ceremony when he joins Lord Oliver Chomondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, also 13, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache - who are all sons of the King’s friends - in helping to carry the monarch’s robes at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

What’s more, it has now emerged that two sets of coronation plans have been drawn up, which depend on whether Harry and Meghan will be in attendance along with their children Archie, who turns four on coronation day, and 21-month-old Lilibet.

Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland celebrate Archie's birthday. Photo / Netflix

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper in March: “Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now.”

While many have speculated that Harry might attend alone, with Meghan remaining in the US to celebrate Archie’s birthday, the royals have neither confirmed nor denied their plans for the month of May, according to The Telegraph.

Harry told ITV in January: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but you know, the door is always open, the ball is in their court.

“There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Whatever is causing the delay on the Sussexes’ side, the couple will need to come to a decision ASAP if they want their names in the order of service.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail that the first draft of the service’s proceedings has already been drawn up and proofed. Once the King has approved the plans, no changes will be possible and Harry and Meghan might just be forced to stay home.

One can only hope a decision will be made sooner rather than later.



