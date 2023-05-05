Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer hit the streets of London to find the best, the worst and the most unfortunate of coronation merchandise.

Opinion

The King’s coronation is happening tonight New Zealand time and aside from who, what and where, the only other question we have is what is going on with this merch?

Lining the streets, Buckingham Palace’s visitor’s store and every single dollar shop are hundreds of wild and wacky pieces of merchandise created with the sole intention of marking the very royal, very historic occasion.

So, while it would be impossible to capture them all, our Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Jennifer Mortimer has rounded up eight of the wackiest pieces for you to have a right royal chuckle at below.

Here are the eight wackiest pieces of coronation merchandise:

King Charles and Queen Camilla cutout

King Charles cardboard cutout.

Before we go completely rogue, we are easing into this wacky merch with an item that is honestly so predictable it’s kind of scary.

Available in a life-size option, this cardboard cutout of the King means you can literally have a royal in your home - and honestly, who doesn’t want that?

Maybe you when the shadow of cardboard Charles is giving you the heebie-geebies late at night, but what can we say other than that’s the price you pay to share space with a royal.

$400 cookies

Cost of living crisis, who? That’s right, in the Buckingham Palace merch store, money is no object. In fact, go crazy, go wild, live life on the wild side and purchase these $400 cookies.

For this price, we are expecting them to include flakes of gold from King Charles’ crown but whether they do or not is an entirely different story.

The bears take on Britain’s big day

Calling all bookworms and royalists: our favourite British bears are featuring in the coronation celebrations and word on the street - and on the page - is that they make for a good read.

Books such as Winnie the Pooh meets the King and Paddington at the Palace are hitting shelves and soft spots across the country and, let’s face it, nothing gets a Brit patriotic quite like a small bear with big dreams.

Dead Queen keyring

Look, we tried to ease into things but like London, we’ve taken a rapid dive into crazy land. Population? This dead queen keyring.

Sure, it feels too soon and sure, we can’t imagine any of the royal family would be rocking around with this regal baby on their keychain but if you’re someone with a sadistic sense of humour, this could be the wacky piece of merch for you.

Fortnum and Mason’s Crowning Glory Hamper

The Crowning Glory Hamper. Photo / Fortnum & Masons

This royally splendid gift basket is filled with all things British. Taking 15 months to curate, the hamper was handwoven in Staffordshire using British willow, used leather from the UK’s last remaining Oak Bark Tannery and features violet cream truffles, English berries preserve and, of course, Fortnum and Mason’s darjeeling tea.

What’s more, the official hamper will be sent to King Charles as a gift for his coronation. A gift basket fit for a King? We think so.

The Historic Royal Palaces official mug

King Charles III and Queen Camilla Coronation Fine Bone China Mug. Photo / Royal Historic Palaces

Coronation or bust? Then this $76 mug is for you. It might break the bank account but it definitely isn’t breaking anytime soon thanks to its security box and designated paperwork (insurance policy, perhaps?).

The Historic Royal Palaces official mug is made of fine china and has all the official insignia of the coronation, making it the ideal coronation gift for those with big pockets and big love for the monarchy. Can we hear a cheers for Charles?

King Charles Bobble Head

Fans of the British royal family — and tourists — are rushing to buy special edition King Charles III memorabilia as the U.K. prepares for the monarch's coronation. https://t.co/ut1MDCJjip pic.twitter.com/qm9DOcNL7L — The Associated Press (@AP) May 2, 2023

“I went to the coronation and brought you back this bobblehead”. Nothing says “cheesy coronation merch that will sit on your nan’s windowsill for years to come” quite like a large-headed (but not in the literal sense), nodding Charles.

Chuck on your dashboard or place above the telly and watch as Charles does the coronation wiggle.

$652 Johnstons of Elgin coronation blanket

The $652 Johnstons of Elgin coronation blanket. Photo / Johsntons of Elgin

You’d think this blanket came with the King himself at this price. In a grey and white tartan print, this lamb wool throw features the King Charles III Coronation Emblem, which is made of motifs that unify the flora of the four nations of the United Kingdom: the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

Finished off with silver accessories and a strict “dry clean only” instruction, this piece of merch is definitely not your average picnic blanket - but Charles isn’t just your average King.



