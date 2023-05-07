A woman in Cardiff, Wales holds a sign during a protest against the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

As Brits head out and about to various Big Lunches, street parties and maybe even the Coronation Concert, they might find a familiar voice on their tube or train line.

That’s because King Charles and Queen Camilla have recorded a special coronation message which plays out on the transport lines, encouraging people to get together, enjoy the festivities and of course, mind the gap.

In the message Charles can be heard saying, “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation weekend.”

Katy Perry takes selfies with guests during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo / Getty Images

Camilla then adds, “Wherever you are travelling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey.”

The King concludes the message with, “And remember, please mind the gap.”

And London is set to oblige, with the entire city with just one thing on its mind today - celebration.

As the fans flooded out of areas around The Mall and Westminster Abbey following the Coronation on Saturday, pubs packed out and streets became perfectly acceptable service areas for hospitality.

Overnight (NZ time) that continued with a bit more formality with street parties following the Big Coronation Lunch. While the lunch - and masses of Coronation quiche - is an invitation to gather as communities in a show of unity, the street parties are an opportunity for something arguably even more British - revelry.

And those lucky enough to nab a seat, via a truly unorganised ballot system, are off to the King’s official Coronation Concert.

The event - set to kick off at 7am NZT - is headlined by American singer Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That. Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli and the Coronation Choir are also set to please the masses at Windsor Castle, as well as a host of other acts.

But what Brits are most excited about is what follows, a bank holiday, with the following day set to be a day off work - or The Big Help Out, as it’s officially called.

And if the electric mood of London is anything to go by, the celebrations will continue right to the very end of this historic three-day weekend.