It’s Coronation Eve here in London and the streets are absolutely packed with fans wanting to get a glimpse of the royal family.

And for a lot of fans it was their lucky day as King Charles was out and about inspecting Westminster Abbey and taking several trips along the procession route, enabling royal fanatics to get a glimpse of the King and Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate and the King also took time to meet with royal fans who had been camping out along The Mall, some since as early as Monday.

Some heavy and rather chaotic rain showers looked like they were going to dampen the mood and those camped out dashed inside their tents to take cover.

Mo is ready with her $19 Kmart tent and bottle of bubbles. Photo / NZ Herald

One of those fans was Christchurch local Mo, who arrived from New Zealand to celebrate the occasion and had been camped out in her $19 Kmart tent since Wednesday.

And today proved trickier to get around a highly decorated London as streets are beginning to be blocked off and police motorcades stopped pedestrians and cars to allow dignitaries and royals through on many occasions, leading to traffic chaos in the central city.

Also today Prime Minister Hipkins met with British Prime Minister Sunak at 10 Downing Street, where the pair discussed the special relationship between the two countries and bonded over a plate of gifted sausage rolls.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) shows off sausage rolls as New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins brings the tomato sauce at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Tomorrow in the UK and later tonight in New Zealand it all kicks off and if the weather holds out and the mood on the streets continues, it’s set to be a spectacle of epic proportions.