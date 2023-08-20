Princess Kate, King Charles and Prince William. Photo / Getty Images

It isn’t often you hear of an emergency meeting being called between the royals, but it appears King Charles has called one with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The UK Mirror has reported the recently crowned monarch has summoned the senior royals to sit down and discuss a strategy plan for the monarchy’s future in the next year.

Charles has reportedly called the couple to Balmoral for a summit taking place this week where he intends to share plans on how to use the couple’s “star quality” to unite the Commonwealth.

“He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother,” a palace source shared. “One of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness of the Commonwealth.”

The new slimmed-down monarchy.

The source continued to say Charles has a goal of placing the Wales’ “at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large”.

It comes amid news Prince Harry’s wife and former working royal, Meghan Markle is planning a return to the spotlight after the demise of their multimillion-dollar Spotify deal and fallout from their Netflix series.

According to Page Six, the former actress has accepted her battle for privacy is over and she is now plotting a rise from the ashes.

Is this Meghan Markle's new Instagram profile? Photo / Instagram

Appearing in casual photographs with friends posted to social media and activating a new Instagram account @meghan, which already has 74,300 followers, including Nobel Prize winner Malala, Meghan has ready to “live her life”.

An insider told the publication: “Meghan’s not seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realised she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away.”

Her new approach comes as Page Six also reports Markle is finalising a deal on a new revenue stream, signing on for a new project with Hollywood power broker and friend Ari Emmanuel’s WME.

While details are yet to be revealed, it’s been suggested the former actress could be gearing up to launch a Gwyneth Paltrow Goop-style brand. Or revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig.