Bear Grylls with King Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, at a scout event at Windsor Castle in 2010. Photo / Katie Collins / PA

The King’s latest move as Commander-in-Chief forms part of his plan to make joining the British Army more attractive to young people.

Bear Grylls has been made a figurehead for the United Kingdom’s young military recruits after the King appointed him Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College (AFC) in Harrogate.

The former SAS trooper and popular television adventurer’s new role will see him champion the spirit and camaraderie of the key military training base.

Grylls said he was “so proud” to have been appointed to the role.

He said the college played a vital role in building “the character, competence, and resilience of young people to help them succeed in life and within the military”.