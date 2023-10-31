Kim Kardashian left fans baffled with her latest Skims product announcement. Photo / Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy and the announcement the latest product launch by her shapewear brand, Skims, is no exception.

The “nipple bra”, a bra with fake nipples, has been announced by Skims, in a skit written by Michelle Wolf and starring Kim K herself.

The Kardashians star announced the “innovative” product on social media to mixed reaction from fans, with many refusing to believe it can even be real.

The star describes the bra as providing “perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor”.

The built-in fake nipples give the illusion of effects caused on the body by feeling cold, even when the weather is warm (we kid you not, that appears to be the idea behind it, if you watch the video above).

In the humorous promo video, Kardashian says that the faux nipples mean you will avoid cranking up the air conditioning, and therefore help you do your bit to fight climate change.

“The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. Sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. I’m no scientist, but I believe everyone can do their skillset to do their part,” she says in the clip, shared to her 364 million followers on Instagram.

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple so matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she continued.

“Some days are hard but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

The Skims bra costs US$120 and launches today, October 31, Halloween.

But according to some social media users, it may as well be launching on April Fool’s, as they refuse to believe the product is real.

“Is this an SNL parody?” one person asked, while many others dubbed it as some kind of “joke” and “absolutely ridiculous”.

“Carbon removal, as she and her sisters fly in their private jets,” another Instagram user wrote.

Others, however, praised Skims for creating something with the potential to boost the confidence of women who have survived breast cancer.

“Women who have suffered from breast cancer and want that extra boost of confidence, are going to appreciate this so much,” one commenter said.

“People who don’t understand this and why it’s amazing are very fortunate to not have known a loved one with breast cancer. This is amazing,” someone else added.

Others pointed out that Kardashian knows what works in fashion and have no doubt that this will lead to a new trend.

“The next trend. Can’t wait to see people in a crop top with one of these on,” someone said.

“I don’t know if I hate it or love it. This is brilliantly weird but genius,” another Instagram user added.

In her Instagram Stories, Kim K showed more details of the product and stated that it is designed to make you “look chilly”.

“They’ll always look like perfectly aligned nipples,” she said.