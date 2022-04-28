The star posted two pictures of Chicago and her cousin at Disneyland. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian has finally admitted to one of her recent photoshop fails.

In October last year, TikTok users called out the reality star for photoshopping a picture of her daughter, Chicago and her niece True at Disneyland.

Fans accused the star of putting True's face on to Stormi's body and despite the Skims founder previously insisting she doesn't edit her photos she took to her Instagram story yesterday to confirm fans' theories were correct.

With a picture of her Instagram grid, the star said, "OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out!

The photoshopped image showed True's face placed over Stormi's. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

"The original [Disneyland] pics were Stormi! However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!" she explained.

"But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly."

The original photo was a picture of Chicago and Stormi at Disneyland. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

The mother-of-four didn't elaborate on why she couldn't crop the photo of her daughter to exclude her niece, she instead said she can "own up to" her actions and justified them by saying fans know "how much a good aesthetic means to my soul".

"I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid," she joked. "So thank you True for taking one for the team!"

The star then posted a photo of her Instagram grid showing a clear theme of pink and blue hues. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

The business mogul was ousted for editing the picture by her sister, Khloe Kardashian who accidentally revealed she was taking her daughter to Disneyland for the first time on her fourth birthday earlier this month.

"Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways … let's focus on something else," Khloe tweeted after eagle-eyed fans started questioning her.

The famous family have been called out for multiple photoshop fails, including a post of the Skims founder in a black bikini in the Bahamas with a slightly distorted leg.

Once fans noticed the photoshop failure Kardashian swiftly deleted the image.