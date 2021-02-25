Kids expelled from school over mum's racy $200k-a-month job

A mum of three who started an OnlyFans page as a side hustle says her kids have now been expelled from school. Photo / Facebook

The children of a mum who started an OnlyFans account have been expelled from school after raunchy images of her went viral online.

The 44-year-old US mum Tiffany Poindexter was told to "find another school" for her kids after being "bullied" by other school mums, reports The Sun.

Known as Mrs Poindexter online, the mum of three hit the news earlier this week after opening up about her controversial side hustle.

She makes over NZ$200,000 a month selling X-rated content on the platform. But parents in their local area told her and her husband that their actions opposes the school's guidelines and that officials had made the "painful decision" to expel their children.

She and husband Chris claim there is a group of mums dedicated to "harassing" them out of "boredom and jealousy".

Some of their neighbours and parents from their sons' school found her OnlyFans page in July 2020. Poindexter claims the parents called her names, printed out some of the racy photos and even emailed them to the school principal.

"Someone came across my account and suddenly I had mums from school texting me and leaving voicemails saying I had to leave the school," she said.

"Some women from my area actually printed out pictures I posted on my OnlyFans and mailed them to the principal of my children's school.

"We were called a load of names; apparently it was 'disturbing, disgusting, horrifying' and 'my children should be kicked out!'"

The couple say their children have been left "very upset" by the news, crying over losing their school friends and not being allowed to see their teachers again.

"We are incredibly shocked, upset and unsettled," Tiffany said.

"We received an email at 8pm Sunday night saying our kids were no longer welcome at the school and they should not return from Monday."

The boys were "confused and shocked," she said. "We told them it was us the school didn't want there, not them.

"They were very upset and cried over losing their friends. We were close to tears ourselves but you have to keep it together for them."

She originally started using the platform as a way to spice up her marriage. Photo / Facebook

But the married couple said it's not their children's fault.

"Do you punish kids for the sins of their parents? If a parent commits a crime does their child get kicked out of school? No, they don't. We haven't even committed a crime!"

Husband Chris said the decision to expel the kids late on a Sunday night was a strategic move, while the kids' mum was upset as the family had gone "above and beyond" for the school.

"It is so unfair to our children – our kids are really good kids, the teachers say they are," she said.

"And we volunteer at least 100 hours at that school every year, a lot of the teachers really like us, we got on really well with them.

"It's disturbing in the sense that we have always supported the school and gone above and beyond for them – we've gone from best friends to 'blood enemies'."

They are now looking at other schooling options as they feel other Catholic schools in the area will also deny them after hearing about the situation.

"They teach these kids not to judge and yet they are so quick to do it without asking any questions," Tiffany said.

The couple creates the OnlyFans content together when the kids are busy or asleep.

"The routine is really simple – I'll prep 10-12 pics at some point, and she'll upload them in the morning with her captions and schedule them to drop each hour throughout the day," Chris explained.

"She'll mix in prepared sexy pics (like a lingerie shoot) with what she's doing at the moment.

"And she does an 'after work' video of undressing from work clothes and summarising what happened that day – which is probably consistently the most popular thing she does."