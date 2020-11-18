KFC slammed for pōwhiri at Porirua store opening

The use of a pōwhiri was criticised by many. Photo / Porirua City Council

Originally published by Māori Television

KFC is in the firing line over its perceived lack of cultural awareness, following a pōwhiri for the re-opening of the KFC store in Porirua.

The store re-opened on Tuesday after a lengthy closure and the use of a pōwhiri was criticised by many on social media.

Dave Letele, also known as Brown Butterbean, of Ngāti Maniapoto descent, said that it was a "disgrace".

"Our culture is not a gimmick.

"You can't blame the cultural group, you can't blame them, they're going to be getting a koha out of that."

Letele, who runs exercise boot camps, cited obesity rates for Māori and Pacific Islanders and noted that "the most profitable stores of all of these fast-food chains are in the most deprived areas".

Letele is petitioning Parliament to force fast-food chains to pay a portion of their profits back to the community, similar to pokie machines.

"There should be a trust, where they pay money to go back into the community."

A KFC-themed cake was also baked for the occasion. Photo / Porirua City Council

Porirua councillor Kylie Wīhapi says: "I wasn't expecting it to be honest, and none of the councillors knew it was happening either.

"The council played no role in it at all, as far as I'm aware the mayor wasn't even invited so she just turned up. I heard it was organised by KFC head office.

"I thought it was a little bit unusual"

Restaurant Brands, which operates KFC within NZ, said one of the workers suggested the pōwhiri and that they supported the worker.