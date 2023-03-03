Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Kerikeri sculptor Chris Booth: A portrait of artist’s life work at Whangārei Art Museum

By Garth Cartwright
6 mins to read
Gateway, 1986-1990, Albert Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Photo / Haru Sameshima

Gateway, 1986-1990, Albert Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Photo / Haru Sameshima

Golf courses, maungas and memorials: you will have seen Chris Booth’s remarkable “environment” sculptures in many public places, in Aotearoa and internationally. A retrospective exhibition celebrates the extraordinary, and internationally renowned artist. By Garth Cartwright.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle