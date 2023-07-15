Ons Jabeur of Tunisia is consoled by the Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia is consoled by the Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women’s final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

The princess, wearing a lime green Self Portrait dress, later presented the trophy to Marketa Vondrousova after the 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court.

Ons Jabeur used a tissue to wipe away tears as she walked to her post-match news conference 1 1/2 hours after falling to 0-3 in Grand Slam finals by coming up short against Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon final Saturday.

And Kate was praised for her compassion after Jabeur called it “the most painful loss of my career,” and was grateful for the consoling embrace she received from the Princess of Wales, during the trophy presentation at Centre Court.

“Hugs are always welcome,” the 28-year-old Tunisian said to the Princess and the comforting words she heard later from Kim Clijsters, the International Tennis Hall of Fame member who was defeated in her first four major finals before winning the next four.

The Princess then attempted to cheer her up with words of encouragement.

“She encouraged me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon. Obviously, she was very nice,” Jabeur shared after the match.

The Princess of Wales, talking with Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss in the royal box. Photo / Getty Images

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is a close personal friend of Meghan Markle - who Kate previously attended Wimbledon with - was also seen in the box with her husband Nick Jonas. Chopra was spotted in slick slimline glass, a dark green and black dress and Jonas wore a plaid beige suit.

The pair appeared to be enjoying their time in the Royal box, not far from where Kate was seated, Chopra was spotted taking a picture of their tickets and vantage point on her phone.

Chopra was a guest at Meghan and Prince Harry’s star-studded wedding in May 2018 and publicly defended Markle after rumours the pair fell out.

Priyanka also attended the Woman’s Final in Wimbledon and was spotted walking straight past Kate, seemingly trying to avoid her.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend day thirteen. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier in the day the Princess shared a sweet moment with a royal fan ahead of the Wimbledon Ladies final this afternoon.

Philippa George, who had been selected to perform the coin toss, was nominated for the job a representative of the Riding For The Disabled charity.

The Princess of Wales speaks to Philippa George who will perform the Ladies' Singles Final coin toss at #Wimbledon.



📷- PA Images pic.twitter.com/RGkY9moDUr — William Rayner (@RoyalRayner) July 15, 2023

Kate told the 27-year-old she was an ‘inspiration’ to many people and asked if her nail polish was intentionally Wimbledon themed.

The Princess also fan shook hands with ball boys and ball girls at the All England Club.

Additional reporting by NZ Herald



