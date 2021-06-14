Kate Middleton's children are constantly telling her to 'stop taking photos'

The Duchess of Cambridge prefers to take her own family photos. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge's children are constantly telling her to "stop taking photographs".

Catherine, 39, raises Prince George, 7, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 3, with her husband Prince William, and she has revealed that the trio all moan at her for taking so many pictures of them for her own memories.

Speaking to promote her Hold Still photography project, the duchess spoke to Ceri A. Edwards, a mother whose photographs of her daughter Poppy and her husband feature in the book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

During their talk, Ceri told the duchess that her family sometimes complain she takes too many photographs, prompting Catherine to say: "It's like me. Everyone's like, 'Mummy, please stop taking photographs!'"

She then spoke to Poppy, whose father is a paramedic so has worked through the Covid-19 pandemic, and Catherine told her how "brave" she is for having to say goodbye to her father every morning.

She said: "Well, I bet it must have been so hard for you. But Poppy, I bet you were very brave about it, were you?"

To which Poppy replied: "Yeah", before adding that she was looking forward to going back to school because, "I love learning".

The duchess' book came after a digital exhibition at the National Picture Gallery, which inspired her to put the highlights from it into the tome.

Commenting on it previously, she said:. "Through 'Hold Still', I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing, to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic."