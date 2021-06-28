Kate Middleton's absence from Princess Diana's memorial launch 'telling on so many levels'

Kate Middleton is not on the guest list for the unveiling of a memorial to Princess Diana tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton is not on the guest list for the unveiling of a memorial to Princess Diana tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton will not be attending Princess Diana's memorial launch this week - and it's "telling on so many levels", sources say.

The Duchess of Cambridge won't be at the unveiling of a statue to honour Diana's 60th birthday after the guest list was cut down, reports Page Six.

It was expected that Kate would be present to act as peacemaker between her husband and his brother, but a source has told Page Six that "Catherine's absence speaks volumes".

They went on to say: "I think keeping the numbers down is a perfect 'excuse' for Catherine to stay away. William is fed up with the drama and Catherine doesn't need to be dragged into this.

"They are planning a private family visit with their children, and that private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric."

The source concluded: "William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus."

It was reported last week that, due to Covid-19 restrictions, invites to the unveiling had been drastically culled in recent days from the original list of more than 100.

And Diana's ex-husband Prince Charles will reportedly also be absent, as it could open up "old wounds".

Another insider told the Times: "It brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful.

"Since Diana's death, he has felt it's best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it."

Kate won't be present to act as peacemaker between the two brothers. Photo / Getty Images

The palace confirmed that now just Diana's close family, the statue committee, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison will join the princes at the unveiling. The Telegraph's Camilla Tominey reported that there were concerns from within the palace that Harry would be "outflanked" if both William and Kate showed up.

Prince Harry is currently in quarantine at his former home Frogmore Cottage, where it's believed he's been visited by the Queen.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is at home in California with their 2-year-old son Archie and 3-week-old daughter Lilibet.

And it appears the reconciliation tomorrow won't be a happy one for the brothers, whose feud has intensified since the Sussexes' move to the US.

"It's highly doubtful there will be a coming together of the brothers for anything more than the unveiling," a source said.

"Harry can be petulant and defensive and is unlikely to apologise or even acknowledge any wrongdoing and William, who has seen the hurt caused by his brother ripple through the whole family, is not sanguine about how their relationship is changed for good.

"The gulf between them is more than the 5000 miles between London and California."