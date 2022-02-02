Sporty Kate Middleton shows off her ball skills as she replaces Prince Harry as patron of England Rugby. Video / Kensington Royal

Sporty Kate Middleton shows off her ball skills as she replaces Prince Harry as patron of England Rugby. Video / Kensington Royal

In an announcement posted to social media, the Duchess of Cambridge has become the first member of the Royal Family to take over one of Prince Harry's patronages.

The Duchess has today been revealed as the new figurehead of England Rugby in a fun video where she showcases her rugby skills alongside other famous sporting faces.

While her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, previous held the roles, Kate today took over as the new patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

Sharing the news on social media, Kate said she is excited to support "two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish".

She also shared a video where she showed off her impressive rugby skills on the grounds of Kensington Palace and even attempted a ball spin on her finger.

Kate displayed a few rugby tricks in the new video. Photo / Instagram

But the news will pit her against her husband Prince William, who has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League said: "We are truly honoured by the appointment of The Duchess of Cambridge as the Rugby Football League's Royal Patron.

"We are delighted to welcome her as we prepare to host Men's, Women's, Wheelchair and Physical Disability Rugby League World Cups in England this autumn.

"Our sport's history has been built on a commitment to tackling inequalities and we honour that through our focus on having a positive social impact well beyond the pitch.

"We look forward to working with The Duchess in the years to come, and I know all levels of our sport will welcome her to the Rugby League family."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a lineout. Photo / Getty Images

Bill Sweeney, Chief Executive of the Rugby Football Union, added: 'It is a great honour to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as our Patron. Our aim is to enrich lives, introduce more people to rugby union, develop the sport for future generations and create a successful thriving game across the country.

But for Prince Harry the news will be a bitter blow as the keen rugby fan inherited the role

from his grandmother the Queen. He had initially kept the positions after moving overseas and wanted to keep them as part of the departure deal.

But Harry was later stripped of all royal patronages, along with his honorary military appointments, after talks with the Queen following the decision.

But it's safe the say the patronage is being left in good hands, with the Duchess of Cambridge having a keen interest in sport, playing tennis and hockey from a young age, and being a firm rugby supporter to boot.