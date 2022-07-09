The Duchess found herself at the centre of a controversial outcome at the tournament. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton found herself at the centre of an "awkward" situation at Wimbledon while handing over the women's trophy to a Russian-born tennis player.

This year Wimbledon chose to ban Russian players because of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. The controversial ban caused outrage in the tennis world and prompted many players, including Novak Djokovic, to hit out at the All England Club.

Part of reason for the decision was said to be to prevent the possibility of a member of the royal family handing over the trophy to a Russian winner.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, ended up handing the Venus Rosewater Dish to Elena Rybakina, a player who was born in Russia and lived there most of her life.

Elena Rybakina is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish by The Duchess of Cambridge. Photo / Getty Images

Tennis fans weren't happy, suggesting the outcome was an "awkward" look for the tournament and Duchess.

"No one behind this decision [to ban Russian players] wanted to glorify or see the sight of a Russian player raising the trophy so it could be used as propaganda by Vladimir Putin. It would have been too much to bear, Jon Wertheim wrote for Sports Illustrated.

"But, in Rybakina, you have a player who was born and raised in Moscow. Her family still lives there. But she was able to play because she received funding from the Kazakhstan federation and changed her nationality.

"As we've previously said, we don't begrudge Rybakina for her decision and the ban was not of her doing, but there was something a little awkward about a player who is Russian in every way except her passport winning Wimbledon. That is not Rybakina's fault, it's about the overall decision.

Kate comes down onto Centre Court to present the Wimbledon trophy to a player born and raised in Russia after excellent women's final.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) July 9, 2022

And Tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg also felt it was an "awkward" ending, but that ultimately Russia didn't win.

"Obviously very awkward after banning Russians to have a Muscovite leave with the #Wimbledon title, but to my mind, this shows a great Russian failure," he tweeted.

"Elena Rybakina left Russian tennis because they failed to support and recognise her talent.

"Russia lost today. Kazakhstan won."

The Duchess also attended the women's final last year, where she presented winner Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, with the trophy.

This year Kate was seated a few rows in front of the Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise, to whom she took a moment to stop and wave to, as well as other familiar faces in the crowd.