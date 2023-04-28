Lucy Williams, from Aberfan, holds her son Daniel Williams, one, as he plays with the handbag of the Princess of Wales.

Not even princesses are safe from having their bags knicked. However, the Princess of Wales handled it like a champ.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Aberfan in South Wales, where they looked back in memoriam of the people who died in the Welsh town’s mining disaster in 1966, reports People.

Many royal fans came to the greet the pair as they paid their respects.

Princess Kate was met with a well-wisher, Lucy, carrying her son, Daniel, who was 1 year old. While Kate chatted to the mum, the baby became captivated by the Princess’ black handbag and started playing with the purse - which Kate seemed amused by.

The royal even let Daniel take the purse as she continued to greet other fans.

Lucy revealed to ITV, “I think she sympathised with how hard it is with children. She said, ‘He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!’ like it was any other person in the street.”

“I am just speechless,” Lucy went on. “It’s typical him though. He’s a bit of a hurricane, I wouldn’t expect anything less!”

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent their time in Wales at the Aberfan Memorial Garden and met with loved ones who had children that passed away during the tragedy, marking the last day of their visit to Wales ahead of King Charles’ coronation next week.

Kate and William have been growing their understanding of Welsh communities and the struggles they are faced with since receiving their Prince and Princess of Wales titles. Close sources to the royal couple have revealed that they are passionate about strengthening their relationship with Wales and fulfilling their roles as ambassadors for its people.

On Thursday, Kate and Prince William spent the day with Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team volunteers, who risk their lives every day to keep tourists visiting the mountain range safe. The royals joined in on training exercises such as rappelling, medical support and a search dog rescue demonstration.

Catherine, Princess of Wales takes part in a Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team abseiling training exercise on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The Mountain Rescue team’s Richard Doyle said the Waleses were “confident” rappellers.

“They did really well, they were really fantastic. And it was nice to show them what we do,” Doyle told People.

Following their excursions on the mountain, the royals visited Dowlais Rugby Club and picked up some pizzas from the Little Dragon Pizza Van to share with locals. Will and Kate got 22 pizzas, including margharita, pepperoni, barbecue chicken and goats’ cheese versions.

Prince and Princess of Wales carry takeaway pizza boxes, collected from a pizza van, as they visit Dowlais Rugby Club. Photo / Getty Images

The owner of the pizza van, Peter Morris, who served the couple with work colleague Shannon Stokes, told People, “The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children,” referring to their three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

“Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal,” he added.