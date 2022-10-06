Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales with Dr Philip McGarry, Deputy Lieutenant of the County Borough of Belfast. Photo / AP

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales with Dr Philip McGarry, Deputy Lieutenant of the County Borough of Belfast. Photo / AP

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been heckled during an impromptu meet and greet in Northern Ireland.

While Kate was walking around north Belfast, a woman, who is an Irish nationalist, told Middleton that "Ireland belongs to the Irish", the Daily Mail reported.

"Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country," the woman said while the two were shaking hands.

It appeared the woman was videoing the exchange on a mobile phone.

The Daily Mail reported Kate was able to keep her composure. She laughed and let go of the woman's hand before continuing to smile and greet other members of the crowd.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales meets 1-year-old Barney Barr and his mother Laura-Ann Barr during a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention. Photo / AP

The incident happened during Kate and Price William's visit to Northern Ireland. Hundreds of people lined the Marine Highway in Carrickfergus as the pair visited the County Antrim town.

Local school children lined the streets, waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the couple.

The late Queen gave William and Kate the titles Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus on the morning of their wedding in 2011.

The visit included stopping in at the suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast, the Daily Mail reported.

Lord mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency John Finucane were among those who welcomed the royal couple on arrival.

Twelve-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented Kate with a bouquet of flowers.