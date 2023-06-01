Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have reportedly got married. Photo / @justinlong

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have reportedly got married in a secret, “low-key ceremony” in New York.

Page Six reports that the famously private couple tied the knot at The Rockaway Hotel in Queens earlier this month.

A source told the outlet, “It was a very low-key ceremony. Onlookers thought it was an engagement photo shoot of some sort - not an actual wedding.”

Kate Bosworth shared several black-and-white photos from a photoshoot, including this one wearing a white Chloe dress. Photo / @katebosworth

The couple reportedly first fell in love with the beachfront venue after they attended an event together hosted by surf Brand Roxy, who Bosworth has worked with, and “decided to get married the next day right then and there”.

Neither of the stars have confirmed details of the wedding, although Bosworth shared several black and white snaps from the hotel on her Instagram page, also sharing a photo of her wedding band on an Instagram story.

Last month, Long confirmed on his podcast that the pair had tied the knot after calling Bosworth his wife when mentioning she visited him on set.

“I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” he told guest Kyra Sedgwick.

“She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with set visits. I like to separate the relationship … But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time.”

The actor, 44, whose previous girlfriends include Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore, first revealed in December 2021 that he had a girlfriend, but didn’t say her name.

Long told Nick Viall on The Viall Files podcast in April 2022 that he had found “the one”.

“I had gotten to a place where … I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be - I didn’t know it at the time - but I was ready for the one.

“And the one I had met … I had found.”

The actor also explained why they’d kept their relationship private so far, adding that the pair don’t want to “share everything with everyone.

“It’s weird. I want to, but I also want to be protective,” Long said. “I want to scream it from the rooftops but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred.”