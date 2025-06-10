Home / Lifestyle

'Flick a switch': Just how psychopathic are surgeons?

By Melissa Twigg
Daily Telegraph UK·
8 mins to read

In recent weeks, two surgeons – one French, one British – have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Those cases have resurfaced a long-standing, uncomfortable question: might the very traits that make a surgeon brilliant also mask something far more troubling?

These are the people we trust to hold a sharpened knife above our bare bellies and press down until they see blood. We let them tinker with our hearts, brains and bowels while we lie unconscious beneath their

